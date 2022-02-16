LGHL Uncut Podcast: Jamari Wheeler, Zed Key, both coaches discuss Ohio State’s 25-point victory over Minnesota

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode, Zed Key, Jamari Wheeler, Ben Johnson, and Chris Holtmann discuss Ohio State’s come-from-behind 70-45 win over the Gophers at the Schottenstein Center Tuesday night. After trailing by two points at halftime, Ohio State overwhelmed Minnesota over the final 20 minutes, denying them their fourth conference win of the season.

Key and Wheeler discussed some of the changes that needed to be made to play a cleaner second half. Wheeler also talked about his mindset when teams back off of him and “dare” him to shoot threes, like Minnesota did tonight.

Head coach Chris Holtmann addressed Justin Ahrens’ reduced role on the team as the season progresses and his confidence in his team to pull away from opponents late. He described Ohio State’s pace as a “slow drip” that he knew would eventually lead to his team taking command of the game.

