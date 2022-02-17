Bucketheads Podcast: B1G Player of the Year candidates Liddell, Murray clash in Columbus

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

After a shockingly flat first half, No. 18 Ohio State (16-6, 9-4) rallied back to pummel Minnesota Tuesday night, 70-45. Connor and Justin compared this game to a high vs low-seeded NCAA Tournament game, and note that OSU’s defense has steadily improved since the Rutgers game.

We also discuss Austin Parks’ commitment and what it means for the Buckeyes’ frontcourt, as well as our general excitement for both the 2022 and 2023 classes. Ohio State may not be great next season, but damnit, they’re going to be a lot of fun to watch.

The episode is closed with a brief preview of this weekend’s showdown with Iowa, and we ponder why Keegan Murray isn’t getting more national attention for the fantastic season he’s having. The battle between those two is going to be must-watch TV (on FOX at 2:30 pm E.T., specifically).

