Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 17, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
College football bowl projections: Way-too-early matchups for 2022
- Brad Crawford, Bucknuts
Gene Smith, Ryan Day contract talks not yet underway at Ohio State
- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Gene Smith speaks with media for an hour | Thoughts on NIL, CFP, B1G divisions, more
- Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Gene Smith doesn’t think Ohio State should host CFP game in winter weather
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day’s offseason coaching moves have been popular.
“You can’t find shortcuts to learn the lessons it takes to win at the highest level.”— 247Sports (@247Sports) February 16, 2022
@LateKickJosh says Ryan Day’s offseason coaching moves at @OhioStateFB are the hallmark of a leader pic.twitter.com/mCcUblSoo1
Cody Simon “Feeling really good” as he recovers from shoulder surgery
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Rising 2024 CB Braydon Lee Opens Up About How He Earned His Offer From OSU
- Carson MacRae, The Silver Bulletin
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan agree to 5-year extension after CFP appearance ($$)
- Austin Meek, The Athletic
College football SP+ preseason projections for 2022 ($$)
- Bill Connelly, ESPN
It is simply impossible to root against this man.
Joe Burrow went up to all the #Rams star defenders and introduced himself during Sunday’s Super Bowl.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 16, 2022
“Hey, I’m Joe.”
(via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/E1ejy84tEq
On the Hardwood
Zed Key, Ohio State show better poise in second-half blowout against Minnesota
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
How Jamari Wheeler revealed Ohio State basketball’s most important factor to postseason success ($$)
- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com
Cedric Russell has been big for Ohio State as of late, and reaches a career milestone.
— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 16, 2022
Congratulations @CeddypDaChief on reaching 1500 career points in last night’s win over Minnesota‼️#Team123 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ychuBzYFEU
Ohio State women travel to Maryland in a battle at the top of the Big Ten
- Thomas Costello, LGHL
Watch: EJ Liddell relives upset of No. 1 Duke
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Outside the Schott and Shoe
Ohio State’s women’s swim team: fast.
LET'S GO BUCKS‼️— Ohio State Swim/Dive (@OhioStSwimDive) February 16, 2022
Ohio State starts off the 2022 Women's Big Ten Championships with a win in the 200 medley relay in a MEET RECORD time of 1:33.64! #GoBucks | #B1GSD pic.twitter.com/D6BYGMdp7j
The MLB is on hold right now, but Ohio State baseball is right around the corner.
Countdown to Opening Day ⚾️— Ohio State Baseball (@OhioStateBASE) February 16, 2022
follow @bealsy9 around on the first day of practice #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/oSeXGRCR4Z
Loading comments...