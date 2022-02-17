 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 17, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Gene Ross

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

College football bowl projections: Way-too-early matchups for 2022
- Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Gene Smith, Ryan Day contract talks not yet underway at Ohio State
- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Gene Smith speaks with media for an hour | Thoughts on NIL, CFP, B1G divisions, more
- Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Gene Smith doesn’t think Ohio State should host CFP game in winter weather
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day’s offseason coaching moves have been popular.

Cody Simon “Feeling really good” as he recovers from shoulder surgery
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Rising 2024 CB Braydon Lee Opens Up About How He Earned His Offer From OSU
- Carson MacRae, The Silver Bulletin

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan agree to 5-year extension after CFP appearance ($$)
- Austin Meek, The Athletic

College football SP+ preseason projections for 2022 ($$)
- Bill Connelly, ESPN

It is simply impossible to root against this man.

On the Hardwood

Zed Key, Ohio State show better poise in second-half blowout against Minnesota
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

How Jamari Wheeler revealed Ohio State basketball’s most important factor to postseason success ($$)
- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Cedric Russell has been big for Ohio State as of late, and reaches a career milestone.

Ohio State women travel to Maryland in a battle at the top of the Big Ten
- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Watch: EJ Liddell relives upset of No. 1 Duke
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Ohio State’s women’s swim team: fast.

The MLB is on hold right now, but Ohio State baseball is right around the corner.

