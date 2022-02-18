2024 DB has boxes to check during upcoming Ohio State visit

“OSU has always been one of my dream schools. Everything about that program is just so special and significant.” Charles Herbert Flowers (MD) class of 2024 defensive back Braydon Lee told Land-Grant Holy Land after receiving his scholarship offer from Larry Johnson and the Ohio State coaching staff nearly a month ago. In a few weeks, the 6-foot-1, 163-pound standout soon-to-be-junior will get to see the tradition and history of OSU football for himself.

Jumping on the Buckeyes’ radar after catching the coaching staff’s attention while recruiting his teammate, four-star class of 2023 defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, the pair will make the trek to the 614 together on March 5. Still more than two seasons away from suiting up on the college level, Lee will be using this opportunity to see what the Buckeyes have to offer as a business trip.

Best defensive duo in the NATION https://t.co/EQHDrZq7HP — Braydon Lee (@_brayofficial) February 15, 2022

“Coach Johnson just tells me how much I’m going to blow up on the recruiting scene and will have a lot of options to choose from,” Lee said. “I’m hoping that this visit can give me clarity on if I would like to attend OSU. I want to be able to make sure all the right boxes are checked on and be able to feel like I would be a good match for OSU.”

Continuing building his relationship with coach Johnson and the Ohio State staff, Lee isn’t just looking forward to meeting with the Buckeye bosses face to face, but will also be paying close attention to the following during his time in Columbus next month.

“My main priority on this visit is to just see if I can personally see myself as a Buckeye. I want to be able to feel like I’m home and be apart of a great organization and atmosphere.”

Holding over a dozen scholarship offers at the moment from programs across the country Ohio State isn’t the only big time University Lee has his eye on. Picking up new interest weekly a few others are starting to stick out alongside the Buckeyes.

“Penn State, Texas A&M, Maryland, South Carolina and West Virginia. All those schools have shown major interest in me.”

Highlights