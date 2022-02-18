Buckeyes land their top in-state target, set to host 2024 receiver in April

The momentum looks like it’s really start taking off for Ohio State in 2023. Thursday saw the Buckeyes pick up their latest addition to their current class, and a big get at that. The staff’s top in-state target, Luke Montgomery, is now officially in the fold. Ironically, his commitment came one day shy of a full year since he received the Ohio State offer. After 364 days, the wait is over and the work for this coaching staff has paid off.

Moving forward, Montgomery plans to be a major help in the class as a peer recruiter. Similar to the way the Buckeyes have done the last few cycles now, they’ll have the top in-state player in the class as a vocal leader. Ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 49 player nationally, Montgomery is currently the top-ranked player the Buckeyes have in their class, and he’s made it very clear his work starts now for helping build what he believes will be the nation’s top class when all is said and done.

Even during a recruiting “dead period” Ohio State is seeing recruiting success, and their staff is still staying hard at work communicating with their top targets. With more top players making their visit plans and top schools lists coming forth, there’s really never a down time when it comes to following all things recruiting for Ohio State football.

2024 receiver prospect ready to make spring visit

If it seems like every passing day there’s news regarding receiver recruiting, that’s because there is. All of the success the Buckeyes are having on the field with the position in terms of record setting careers for their players and boasting the best position coach in the country, it’s no surprise to see why on the recruiting front things are as good as they can be. Each of the last several classes, Brian Hartline has been able to basically hand pick the players he’s wanted in Columbus, and that trend doesn’t look to be changing any time soon.

In the 2023 class, it’s only a matter of time before the staff sees their first commitment at the receiver spot, but until then, the relentless pursuit from Hartline will continue. That said, the priority of course is the current class, but that doesn’t mean coach Hartline and company aren’t already looking ahead to 2024. The chance to get in early on top players is always a winning strategy because it gives the chance to develop lasting relationships. In recruiting, that’s pretty much the number one strategy to success.

On Thursday, Ohio State received some good news in the 2024 class regarding the position when a top emerging receiver announced his plans to head to campus this coming April, where he’ll get a firsthand look to see what the Buckeyes have to offer. Four-star Jeremiah Smith took to his Twitter to share some of his spring visit plans, and getting to Columbus is now on his calendar.

A Florida native, Smith plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep, which of course is a program that’s no stranger to Ohio State. After landing not one, but two players in the 2022 cycle courtesy of Kenyatta Jackson and Ryan Turner from the Florida powerhouse, the Buckeyes are happy to continue recruiting the prep program in hopes of building a continued pipeline to Columbus.

Currently, Smith is ranked the ninth-best receiver in the class per 247Sports. Additionally, Smith checks in as the No. 39 player nationally and the eighth-best player in the Sunshine State in 2024. Having offers from nearly 25 schools already from programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Penn State, and a host of others, clearly his ranking and offer sheet go hand in hand. Getting him to Ohio in April is no small feat, and certainly Hartline will do what he always does and that’s prove why Ohio State is a can’t miss opportunity for any top receiver target.

Quick Hits

Getting in on the festivities yesterday, another offensive tackle recruit in the 2023 class took to his Twitter account to share a photo including three Ohio State commits. Indiana native, Trevor Lauck in his post is seen with Montgomery, Ty Lockwood, and Joshua Padilla.

A three-star offensive tackle, Lauck is currently ranked as the 35th best player at his position. The 6-foot-6, 275 pound tackle does have an Ohio State offer to his name, and a post like that certainly points towards him having interest in the Buckeyes and playing with the other three players. It’s early on, but new offensive line coach Justin Frye looks like he’s going to be able to recruit with the best of them.