Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State’s new home, TV money, Luke Montgomery commitment

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to talk about Ohio State’s offseason and the potential of the Buckeyes playing outdoors in December.

We begin the show with the huge recruiting BOOOM in 4-star OT Luke Montgomery of Findlay High School. Justin Frye has shown an immediate impact on the recruiting trail and we discuss the type of player that Ohio State is getting in Montgomery.

After that, we discuss Gene Smith’s plan to have the Buckeyes play any potential home playoff games in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. In a debate format that rivals the glory days of ESPN’s “First Take,” Chris and Jordan do not agree on the reasoning for moving the game to Indianapolis.

We then discuss how Smith absolutely decimated the Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 Alliance, and why the scheduling partnership was never going to be beneficial for the Big Ten.

Then we get into a discussion about the new potential media deals for the Buckeyes. We talk about the potential value that the Big Ten brings to the table and why it will continue to be the most valuable media product in college football.

Our final discussion, we discuss players gaining weight, the incredible Marvin Harrison Jr., and why a coach at Ohio State can’t get a raise in a year he loses to Michigan.

