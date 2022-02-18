Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 18, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 offensive tackle Luke Montgomery commits to Ohio State

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Luke Montgomery Wants to Recruit Other Players to Ohio State, Compete for Playing Time as Freshman After Commitment to Buckeyes

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Luke Montgomery is a Buckeye: The impact (paywall)

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Ohio State climbs to No. 4 class after Luke Montgomery commit

Jeremy Crabtree, Lettermen Row

Twitter reacted after Luke Montgomery announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ offensive lineman Luke Montgomery has committed to Ryan Day and @OhioStateFB



Ohio State jumps to No. 7 in the 2023 recruiting rankings with @lukeMonty8's commitment.@Bucknuts247 | @Bill_Kurelic pic.twitter.com/TxzwDBAkT6 — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 17, 2022

How Gene Smith, Ohio State view hypothetical on-campus playoff game

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Gene Smith doesn’t feel ‘a sense of urgency’ to get Ryan Day a contract extension

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Why Ryan Day contract talks could happen soon at Ohio State and more: Gene Smith takeaways (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

‘When The Time Comes, I’ll Know:’ Gene Smith Working Year To Year As OSU AD

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Big Ten Unlikely to Schedule Annual Games with ACC, Pac-12 as Conference Leans Toward Continuing to Play Nine Conference Games

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

NBC is expected to make a run at Big Ten media rights, which could command upwards of $1.1 billion.



The media giant sees the Big Ten and its current deal with Notre Dame as the “perfect one-two punch.”



Details from @MMcCarthyREV and @achristovichh ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 17, 2022

Ohio State football coaching salaries still climbing

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Does Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh need to beat Ohio State again to justify his contract extension? Buckeye Take

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State Draft Profile: Leadership, timely playmaking set Haskell Garrett up for NFL success

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No. 18 Ohio State women fall to No. 13 Maryland 77-72

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Fell just short tonight in College Park.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sV6zJQyG65 — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 18, 2022

Increased Defensive Intensity Tangible in Back-to-Back Buckeye Wins

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Jamari Wheeler managed aggression in OSU win over Gophers

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ranking final stretch of Buckeyes schedule by degree of difficulty (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Dick Vitale has provided an update on his health following his release from Massachusetts General Hospital for successful surgery on his vocal cords.



Story: https://t.co/qMM6QkC9tQ — On3 (@On3sports) February 17, 2022

Roundball Round-Up: One former Buckeye is heating up prior to the NBA All-Star break

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Get to know the Ohio State baseball team before they open 2022 season this week

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Golf: Moldovan Takes First, Buckeyes Place Second Overall at Nexus Collegiate Classic

Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State Battles No. 3 Wisconsin in Final Regular Season Series

Katy Popovich, The Lantern

Women’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Remains in First After Two Days of Big Ten Championship Competition

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different...

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR THE SEASON 1 FINALE OF “PEACEMAKER”!