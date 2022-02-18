Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 18, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
BOOOOM! Four-star 2023 offensive tackle Luke Montgomery commits to Ohio State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Who’s next @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/6hZBaOZmp7— Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) February 17, 2022
Luke Montgomery Wants to Recruit Other Players to Ohio State, Compete for Playing Time as Freshman After Commitment to Buckeyes
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Luke Montgomery is a Buckeye: The impact (paywall)
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Ohio State climbs to No. 4 class after Luke Montgomery commit
Jeremy Crabtree, Lettermen Row
Twitter reacted after Luke Montgomery announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
#BREAKING: 4⭐️ offensive lineman Luke Montgomery has committed to Ryan Day and @OhioStateFB— 247Sports (@247Sports) February 17, 2022
Ohio State jumps to No. 7 in the 2023 recruiting rankings with @lukeMonty8's commitment.@Bucknuts247 | @Bill_Kurelic pic.twitter.com/TxzwDBAkT6
How Gene Smith, Ohio State view hypothetical on-campus playoff game
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Gene Smith doesn’t feel ‘a sense of urgency’ to get Ryan Day a contract extension
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Why Ryan Day contract talks could happen soon at Ohio State and more: Gene Smith takeaways (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
‘When The Time Comes, I’ll Know:’ Gene Smith Working Year To Year As OSU AD
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Big Ten Unlikely to Schedule Annual Games with ACC, Pac-12 as Conference Leans Toward Continuing to Play Nine Conference Games
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
NBC is expected to make a run at Big Ten media rights, which could command upwards of $1.1 billion.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 17, 2022
The media giant sees the Big Ten and its current deal with Notre Dame as the “perfect one-two punch.”
Details from @MMcCarthyREV and @achristovichh ⤵️
Ohio State football coaching salaries still climbing
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Does Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh need to beat Ohio State again to justify his contract extension? Buckeye Take
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State Draft Profile: Leadership, timely playmaking set Haskell Garrett up for NFL success
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
No. 18 Ohio State women fall to No. 13 Maryland 77-72
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Fell just short tonight in College Park.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/sV6zJQyG65— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 18, 2022
Increased Defensive Intensity Tangible in Back-to-Back Buckeye Wins
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Jamari Wheeler managed aggression in OSU win over Gophers
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ranking final stretch of Buckeyes schedule by degree of difficulty (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Dick Vitale has provided an update on his health following his release from Massachusetts General Hospital for successful surgery on his vocal cords.— On3 (@On3sports) February 17, 2022
Story: https://t.co/qMM6QkC9tQ
Roundball Round-Up: One former Buckeye is heating up prior to the NBA All-Star break
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Get to know the Ohio State baseball team before they open 2022 season this week
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Golf: Moldovan Takes First, Buckeyes Place Second Overall at Nexus Collegiate Classic
Danny Fogarty, The Lantern
Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Ohio State Battles No. 3 Wisconsin in Final Regular Season Series
Katy Popovich, The Lantern
Women’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Remains in First After Two Days of Big Ten Championship Competition
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different...
MAJOR SPOILERS FOR THE SEASON 1 FINALE OF “PEACEMAKER”!
ONE UNIVERSE????? JAMES GUNN MADE IT POSSIBLE#PeacemakerFinale DCEU pic.twitter.com/b4iPJIE557— Valentine (@elementalyon) February 17, 2022
