The Dotted Line Podcast: Breaking down Luke Montgomery’s commitment, film

On this episode, Matt Tamanini is joined by LGHL recruiting columnist Caleb Houser to get into the Ohio State football Buckeyes’ most recent commitment. Earlier this week the top-rated player in the state of Ohio, Findlay’s Luke Montgomery pledged to play his college ball for Ohio State. The No. 49 player in the country, Montgomery is currently projected to play offensive tackle at the next level, and after breaking down his film, Caleb thinks that he’ll be a great addition to the OSU offensive line.

Matt and Caleb then discuss what’s next for the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class, how the new additions to Ryan Day’s staff have been doing on the trail since being hired, and who could be the next BOOM! Matt also gives Caleb the floor to express the grief and despair that he is still feeling following his beloved Bengals’ loss in the Super Bowl.

