Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Talkin’ Bengals, Buckeyes at Purdue, and hearing from Ohio State’s new coaches

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this week’s episode, Gene once again lets Josh have the floor to talk about his Bengals making it to the Super Bowl with help from a handful of former Buckeyes. The guys then discuss Ohio State’s battle with Purdue at Mackey Arena on Sunday, in which we learned a lot about Chris Holtmann’s team moving forward. Finally, we hear from all of Ohio State’s brand new assistants for the first time in addition to some roster updates from Ryan Day, including one former starter who will no longer be with the team.

Hangout in the Holy Land’s will now return to one episode a week during the offseason, dropping every Wednesday (don’t hold us to that). Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

