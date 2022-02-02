 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 2, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Overhauling Ohio State’s Defensive Coaching Staff a Tough but Necessary Decision for Ryan Day
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Bucknuts Breakdown: Initial impressions of Ohio State’s new coaches
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

The urgency of Jim Knowles’ defensive turnaround at Ohio State: ‘It’s not lost on me that I don’t have four years here’ (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

How Jim Knowles is laying the foundation for Ohio State football’s new defense
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I want Jimmy Harbz to stay in Ann Arbor forever, but this content is absolutely hilarious.

Eliano, Walton Excited for Opportunity to Work Together
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tim Walton returns to ‘special place’ to help fix the Buckeye secondary
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day’s Plans to Continue Running Ohio State’s Offense Even with Promotions of Tony Alford and Brian Hartline
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Justin Frye brings familiarity, excitement to Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

He deserves all of the good things in Chicago.

Ryan Day is ‘excited’ for former Ohio State players who will take part in Super Bowl LVI
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Super Bowl moment by a former Buckeye?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Five Things: Numbers Behind Ohio State’s 13-5 Start, Including 6-3 in B1G Conference Action
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Cedric Russell, Gene Brown fill bigger roles for Buckeyes
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State forward Jae’Sean Tate name to NBA Rising Stars roster
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

But he should have stayed in Columbus for another year, right?

Ohio State women outlast No. 21 Iowa on the road in an instant classic
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State’s ‘Dub Chain’ Enhances Team Culture
Kevin Lapka, Casey Smith, and Andres Ibarra, The Lantern

Looks like basketball coaches getting their 100th wins is contagious around the Schott.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State athletic department reports $63.6 million deficit in 2021 fiscal year
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Food services to resume at Ohio State home sporting events
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Hockey: Braendli to Compete in 2022 Winter Olympics for Team Switzerland
Katy Popovich, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: Ratliff Earns Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolade
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Vocel Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week Again
Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Everything about this story is chef’s kiss

