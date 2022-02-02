Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Overhauling Ohio State’s Defensive Coaching Staff a Tough but Necessary Decision for Ryan Day
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Bucknuts Breakdown: Initial impressions of Ohio State’s new coaches
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
The urgency of Jim Knowles’ defensive turnaround at Ohio State: ‘It’s not lost on me that I don’t have four years here’ (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
How Jim Knowles is laying the foundation for Ohio State football’s new defense
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I want Jimmy Harbz to stay in Ann Arbor forever, but this content is absolutely hilarious.
Jim Harbaugh has given the Michigan coaching staff an unplanned week vacation starting mid-day Wednesday when he interviews with Vikings…— James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) February 1, 2022
He basically has informed his staff (paraphrasing) “I don’t know what my future looks like, but use this time off to do what’s best for you”
Eliano, Walton Excited for Opportunity to Work Together
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Tim Walton returns to ‘special place’ to help fix the Buckeye secondary
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day’s Plans to Continue Running Ohio State’s Offense Even with Promotions of Tony Alford and Brian Hartline
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Justin Frye brings familiarity, excitement to Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
He deserves all of the good things in Chicago.
Former #OhioState quarterback Justin Fields is excited for a fresh start with the Chicago Bears after the team introduced its new head coach and GM (FREE)https://t.co/Ouhim5gogI pic.twitter.com/rjsXwfdb3s— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) February 2, 2022
Ryan Day is ‘excited’ for former Ohio State players who will take part in Super Bowl LVI
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Super Bowl moment by a former Buckeye?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Five Things: Numbers Behind Ohio State’s 13-5 Start, Including 6-3 in B1G Conference Action
Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Cedric Russell, Gene Brown fill bigger roles for Buckeyes
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Former Ohio State forward Jae’Sean Tate name to NBA Rising Stars roster
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
But he should have stayed in Columbus for another year, right?
Duane Washington Jr. over the last five games:— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 1, 2022
15 PPG
45.7 3P%
2.6 APG
2.4 RPG
21 MPG#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/hriNtvCQFq
Ohio State women outlast No. 21 Iowa on the road in an instant classic
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State’s ‘Dub Chain’ Enhances Team Culture
Kevin Lapka, Casey Smith, and Andres Ibarra, The Lantern
Looks like basketball coaches getting their 100th wins is contagious around the Schott.
.@CoachMcGuff getting soaked is becoming almost a weekly thing at this point pic.twitter.com/pY6ycE1QY5— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 2, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State athletic department reports $63.6 million deficit in 2021 fiscal year
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Food services to resume at Ohio State home sporting events
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Hockey: Braendli to Compete in 2022 Winter Olympics for Team Switzerland
Katy Popovich, The Lantern
Women’s Tennis: Ratliff Earns Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolade
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: Vocel Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week Again
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
Everything about this story is chef’s kiss
Fox News syndicated an Outkick piece with apparently-fake quotes from Josh Smith from a “Ballsack Sports” tweet https://t.co/yITU8mb12m pic.twitter.com/OUBcZYzlgl— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2022
Loading comments...