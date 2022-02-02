Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 2, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Overhauling Ohio State’s Defensive Coaching Staff a Tough but Necessary Decision for Ryan Day

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Bucknuts Breakdown: Initial impressions of Ohio State’s new coaches

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

The urgency of Jim Knowles’ defensive turnaround at Ohio State: ‘It’s not lost on me that I don’t have four years here’ (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

How Jim Knowles is laying the foundation for Ohio State football’s new defense

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I want Jimmy Harbz to stay in Ann Arbor forever, but this content is absolutely hilarious.

Jim Harbaugh has given the Michigan coaching staff an unplanned week vacation starting mid-day Wednesday when he interviews with Vikings…



He basically has informed his staff (paraphrasing) “I don’t know what my future looks like, but use this time off to do what’s best for you” — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) February 1, 2022

Eliano, Walton Excited for Opportunity to Work Together

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tim Walton returns to ‘special place’ to help fix the Buckeye secondary

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day’s Plans to Continue Running Ohio State’s Offense Even with Promotions of Tony Alford and Brian Hartline

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Justin Frye brings familiarity, excitement to Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

He deserves all of the good things in Chicago.

Former #OhioState quarterback Justin Fields is excited for a fresh start with the Chicago Bears after the team introduced its new head coach and GM (FREE)https://t.co/Ouhim5gogI pic.twitter.com/rjsXwfdb3s — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) February 2, 2022

Ryan Day is ‘excited’ for former Ohio State players who will take part in Super Bowl LVI

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Super Bowl moment by a former Buckeye?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Five Things: Numbers Behind Ohio State’s 13-5 Start, Including 6-3 in B1G Conference Action

Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Cedric Russell, Gene Brown fill bigger roles for Buckeyes

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State forward Jae’Sean Tate name to NBA Rising Stars roster

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

But he should have stayed in Columbus for another year, right?

Duane Washington Jr. over the last five games:



15 PPG

45.7 3P%

2.6 APG

2.4 RPG

21 MPG#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/hriNtvCQFq — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 1, 2022

Ohio State women outlast No. 21 Iowa on the road in an instant classic

Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State’s ‘Dub Chain’ Enhances Team Culture

Kevin Lapka, Casey Smith, and Andres Ibarra, The Lantern

Looks like basketball coaches getting their 100th wins is contagious around the Schott.

.@CoachMcGuff getting soaked is becoming almost a weekly thing at this point pic.twitter.com/pY6ycE1QY5 — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 2, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State athletic department reports $63.6 million deficit in 2021 fiscal year

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Food services to resume at Ohio State home sporting events

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Hockey: Braendli to Compete in 2022 Winter Olympics for Team Switzerland

Katy Popovich, The Lantern

Women’s Tennis: Ratliff Earns Big Ten Athlete of the Week Accolade

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Vocel Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week Again

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Everything about this story is chef’s kiss