Ohio State target, four-star defensive lineman from Georgia set to decide today

National Signing Day 2.0 has arrived as many prospects around the country are set to put their respective recruitments to an end once and for all. For Ohio State, there will be one prospect in particular who has the eyes and ears of Buckeye fans across the country. Plus, the coaching staff dished out two new offers on Tuesday.

Buckeyes await Miller decision

You have to go back almost 12 months from the date to see when Ohio State first initiated their pursuit of 2022 four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller of Cedar Grove (GA). That was when the Buckeyes sent an offer to the 6-foot-4, 294-pounder, and with his recruitment coming to a halt later today, Ohio State was able to run the table and wind up as a finalist for the defensive standout.

Will it be enough in the end? That remains to be seen. But what we do know is that it will be one of Florida A&M, Georgia, Miami (FL), or Ohio State that wind up as the beneficiary to Miller's announcement today. Cedar Grove High School is expected to kick off their signing day festivities at noon on ESPN. According to the 247Sports Crystal Ball, 100% of the predictions for Miller have him picking the in-state Bulldogs.

Miller is currently graded as the No. 102 prospect in the entire 2022 class. The Ellenwood native is also slotted in as the 14th best defensive lineman and the ninth highest graded player that the state of Georgia has to offer.

Aside from the upcoming decision from Miller, the Buckeyes are planning to receive a pair of signatures from four-star defensive end Omari Abor of Duncanville (TX) and four-star interior offensive lineman Carson Hinzman of Saint Croix Central (WI). Both blue-chip prospects are already committed to the program and have been since the beginning stages of last month.

Davis, Thurman add Ohio State offers

While Ohio State was gearing up for the second version of National Signing Day for the 2022 class, they were also hitting the recruiting trail on Tuesday as they sent out two new offers.

The two recipients of a Buckeye offer yesterday were to a pair of blue-chip standouts at the same position and inside of the same state. 2023 four-star tight end Ethan Davis of Collins Hill (GA) and 2023 four-star tight end Jehlani Thurman of Langston Hughes (GA) became two of now a dozen at the highly prioritized position to receive an opportunity from the Buckeyes so far in the class.

Davis, the No. 7 tight end in the class, is currently committed to Tennessee and has been for a little under two months. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder initially chose the Volunteers over the likes of Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, and many more. However, since that commitment, Davis has seen offers from Jackson State, Miami (FL), NC State, and Ohio State come in and it will be worth monitoring to see if any of those opportunities throw a wrench into things going forward.

As for Thurman, he is still sorting things out in his recruitment despite a host of impressive programs in pursuit of his services. The No. 16 tight end in the country now has offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, and more. Thurman is a 6-foot-5, 230-pounder that will have plenty of great options at his disposal when he is ready to make his decision.

