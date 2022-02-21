Five-star wide receiver sets upcoming visit to Ohio State

While it was a relatively quiet weekend on the recruiting trail for Ohio State, the program was able to secure some positive news regarding one of their top pass-catching targets in the 2023 class. Plus, the latest Buckeye pledge has his sights set on seven prospects that he would like to have in Columbus with him.

Tate sets April visit

When it comes to the 2023 class, you may have a hard time finding a more important prospect for Ohio State and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline than five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate of IMG Academy (FL). The Buckeyes offered the elite talent back in April of last year and have already hosted him for visits on multiple occasions since the offer.

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Native took to Twitter to announce a return visit to Columbus that will take place at the beginning of April and span across three days.

It will be another opportunity for the Buckeyes to impress Tate with the obvious hope of adding him to what is currently the No. 7 recruiting class in the country. In order to do so, they will have to outlast the likes of Notre Dame, Tennessee, and more. Tate also has a visit set to check out the national champion Georgia Bulldogs in late March.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is currently graded just outside the Top 20 and sits at No. 21 overall in the class. Tate is also slotted as the third-highest graded wide receiver and the seventh-best prospect from the state of Florida.

Montgomery eyes seven

Ohio State struck gold on Thursday when they received a welcomed commitment from 2023 four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery of Findlay (OH). With the No. 49 prospect in the country and top-ranked player from Ohio now in the fold, one could assume that Montgomery will take on the C.J. Hicks role of "Captain Buckeye" in the class.

Montgomery wasted no time letting the world know who he has his eyes on to join him in the Buckeyes’ class.

Among the offensive targets Montgomery is aiming for, it comes as no surprise that four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis of Don Bosco Prep (NJ) was a name mentioned, as the two could form an impressive pairing at a position of need for offensive line coach Justin Frye and Ohio State. The others were the obvious suspects, including five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss of American Heritage (FL), the aforementioned Tate, and five-star running back Richard Young of Lehigh Senior (FL).

But despite being a prospect on the offensive side, Montgomery still will put in work for the defensive side of the ball. Of the names mentioned, four-star safety Malik Hartford of Lakota West (OH) and four-star defensive lineman A.J. Hoffler of Woodward Academy (GA) are 247Sports Crystal Ball favorites to join him in Columbus. Finally, Montgomery also included five-star cornerback A.J. Harris of Central (AL) who the program seemed to be in good position with prior to the departure of defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs to Cincinnati.

Quick Hits