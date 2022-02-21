I-70 Football Podcast: Breaking down the Big Ten teams in the New Year’s Six tier

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In this episode, Jordan and Dante break down the Big Ten football teams who played in New Year’s Six bowl games last season.

Michigan State had a great campaign and almost won the Big Ten, can they repeat next year, or will they take a step back?

Ohio State had a down year so look out Big Ten. Will the Buckeyes buzzsaw their way through the conference in route to another playoff appearance in 2022?

Michigan had their best season in decades, but immediately after the season, all of the drama set in. Can they shake that off and continue the momentum they built last year, or will they once again be the Michigan team we’ve come to expect under Jim Harbaugh?

In a quick detour before their scheduled pit stops, the guys get into Brain Flores getting hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as how it would feel to be an all-time great in a particular sports, but and your kid wants nothing to do with sports at all. Plus, they also discuss which league treats their players the worst; MLB, NBA, or NFL?

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan discusses the decision to wait on playoff expansion. It looks like we won’t get a 12-team playoff until 2026 at the earliest.

Dante talks about the lackluster Dunk Contest at the NBA All-Star Weekend. Should the NBA just get rid of it altogether? If not, how can they make it more entertaining again?

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216