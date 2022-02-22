LGHL Uncut Podcast: E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, both coaches discuss Ohio State’s OT victory

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode, E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, Chris Holtmann, and Mike Woodson discuss Ohio State’s most heart-stopping victory of the year, an 80-69 overtime win over Woodson’s Hoosiers. After leading by 11, Ohio State trailed by four points with a minute remaining before forcing overtime and ultimately winning in OT.

Branham discussed the huge play involving himself and Liddell at the end of regulation that ultimately sent the game to overtime. He also talked about his conditioning during his first season of college basketball. Liddell gave the home crowd credit for “giving them some juice” down the stretch.

Head coach Chris Holtmann called it a “gritty” win and acknowledged there were facets of this game that the Buckeyes simply did not do well — including rebounding. He talked about Branham’s transformation as a player, saying that his freshman star is “Not at all the same player he was against Seton Hall and Florida earlier this season.”

