Ohio State target, four-star CB announces decommitment from Georgia

Tuesday brought a few items of interest for the Buckeyes, as a former top target in the secondary has decided to open up his recruitment. Plus, a blue-chip pass-catcher from the west coast holds Ohio State, among others, in high regard.

Lee backs off UGA

If you rewind all the way back to July of last year, that was when 2023 four-star cornerback Kayin Lee of Cedar Grove (GA) took a key step in narrowing down his recruitment. The Ellenwood standout in the secondary released a top 10 that featured Georgia, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, among others.

Ultimately for Lee, it would be the Bulldogs that came away as the beneficiary in September when he announced his pledge to the program despite the Buckeyes’ efforts. That verbal commitment would not stop schools from pursuing though, as eight more schools have since dropped an offer to the 5-foot-11, 160-pounder.

On Tuesday, Lee took to Twitter that he was backing off of his commitment to Georgia. The news paves the way for Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton to get the program back into the conversation for the highly-touted defensive back.

I will still be evaluating UGA. All love pic.twitter.com/J2q0Vb54Ld — Kayin Lee (@_kayinlee) February 22, 2022

Considering that the Buckeyes were a finalist the first time around and likely finished second in the race behind the Bulldogs, one would have to like their chances at making another run at him. For Lee, he currently comes in as the No. 144 prospect overall, the No. 17 cornerback in the class, and the 15th highest graded player from Georgia.

Flores down to five

On the other side of the ball, Ohio State and wide receiver coach Brian Hartline also received some welcome news on Tuesday when 2023 four-star wide receiver Rico Flores of Folsom (CA) revealed an updated list of programs still in the mix for his coveted commitment.

Ohio State, to the surprise of few, was one of the universities that made the cut for the California pass-catcher, and they now know that they will have to outlast the likes of Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas, and UCLA if they hope to add him to the fold.

Flores, as recently as December, shared a top 10 list and when comparing that list to the one revealed last night, the changes were simple. Over the last two months, the blue-chip receiver has decided to eliminate Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Pittsburgh, and USC. Whoever comes out on top for Flores will have the benefit of adding a prospect just outside of the Top 150 in his class. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder also slots in as the No. 23 pass-catcher and the 13th best player from California.

Quick Hits