Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Talking Gene Smith’s presser, stretch run for Ohio State hoops

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this week’s episode, Gene starts things off by once again getting on his soapbox about Ohio State’s strength and conditioning program. The guys then dive into some of the comments made by Gene Smith last week, including the potential for the Buckeyes to host a College Football Playoff game. They then spend the rest of the time discussing the Ohio State hoops team, including their assessment of Chris Holtmann, where the team is at, and their outlook the rest of the way.

