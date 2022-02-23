Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Big Ten football: Ranking 2022 projected starting quarterbacks
- Nick Kosko, Bucknuts
Ohio State pass catchers primed to step up with Wilson, Olave, Ruckert off to NFL
- Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
‘Twosday:’ Who are the best players in OSU football history to wear No. 2?
- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Seems good, imho.
Most NFL Draft picks since 2000:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 22, 2022
1. Ohio State - 151
2. Alabama - 137
3. LSU - 133
4. Florida - 125
5. Georgia - 124
6. Miami - 123
7. USC - 117
8. Florida State - 113
9. Oklahoma - 106
10. Michigan - 101 pic.twitter.com/gSafFUkMxl
Ohio State’s Archie Griffin on what he’s most proud of from his Buckeye career
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
A look at how much eligibility every Ohio State scholarship player has entering 2022
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Happy belated Twosday (2/22/22)
Tough Twos-day 2️⃣#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/L0RDTJ3vOs— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 22, 2022
On the Hardwood
On radio show, Chris Holtmann addresses belief in keeping handshake line
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Mature Malaki Branham has taken his opportunity to become a young Buckeye star
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
E.J. Liddell asks to guard Trayce Jackson-Davis, nabs crucial steal in Ohio State win
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: It’s time for athletic departments to abandon the antiquated ‘Lady’s’ monicker
- Thomas Costello, LGHL
Ohio State is 224-2 when winning the Race to 69™️ #Nice
Does winning the "Race to 69" always work?— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 22, 2022
Here are the stats you need to know about the "Race to 69", coined by @titusandtate. Teams that score 69 points first in a game win 93.7% of the time. pic.twitter.com/zJQ2rUsRVU
Outside the Schott and Shoe
Baseball: Buckeye bats come alive, take 3 of 4 at Snowbird Classic
- Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
Jakub Dobeš is having a tremendous year in net for the Buckeyes.
Buckeye goalie Jakub Dobeš is a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award— Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 22, 2022
From Ostrava, Czech Republic, the @CanadiensMTL draft pick is fourth nationally in wins (20) and sv% (.933) and is the only true freshman on the list.
https://t.co/hyGgD4PR8T#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/plDQfnDcN6
Ohio State tennis’ JJ Tracy earn Big Ten Men’s Athlete of the Week
Weekly Tennis Awards Alert— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 22, 2022
Congrats to the Men's Athlete of the Week, @OhioStateMTEN's JJ Tracy!
️ https://t.co/pZKKhJ1qZm | #B1G pic.twitter.com/Q2NtzdEgsK
Loading comments...