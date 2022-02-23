Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Big Ten football: Ranking 2022 projected starting quarterbacks

- Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Ohio State pass catchers primed to step up with Wilson, Olave, Ruckert off to NFL

- Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

‘Twosday:’ Who are the best players in OSU football history to wear No. 2?

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Seems good, imho.

Most NFL Draft picks since 2000:



1. Ohio State - 151

2. Alabama - 137

3. LSU - 133

4. Florida - 125

5. Georgia - 124

6. Miami - 123

7. USC - 117

8. Florida State - 113

9. Oklahoma - 106

10. Michigan - 101 pic.twitter.com/gSafFUkMxl — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 22, 2022

Ohio State’s Archie Griffin on what he’s most proud of from his Buckeye career

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

A look at how much eligibility every Ohio State scholarship player has entering 2022

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Happy belated Twosday (2/22/22)

On the Hardwood

On radio show, Chris Holtmann addresses belief in keeping handshake line

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Mature Malaki Branham has taken his opportunity to become a young Buckeye star

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

E.J. Liddell asks to guard Trayce Jackson-Davis, nabs crucial steal in Ohio State win

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: It’s time for athletic departments to abandon the antiquated ‘Lady’s’ monicker

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Ohio State is 224-2 when winning the Race to 69™️ #Nice

Does winning the "Race to 69" always work?



Here are the stats you need to know about the "Race to 69", coined by @titusandtate. Teams that score 69 points first in a game win 93.7% of the time. pic.twitter.com/zJQ2rUsRVU — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 22, 2022

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Baseball: Buckeye bats come alive, take 3 of 4 at Snowbird Classic

- Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

Jakub Dobeš is having a tremendous year in net for the Buckeyes.

Buckeye goalie Jakub Dobeš is a semifinalist for the Mike Richter Award



From Ostrava, Czech Republic, the @CanadiensMTL draft pick is fourth nationally in wins (20) and sv% (.933) and is the only true freshman on the list.



https://t.co/hyGgD4PR8T#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/plDQfnDcN6 — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) February 22, 2022

Ohio State tennis’ JJ Tracy earn Big Ten Men’s Athlete of the Week