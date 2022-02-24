Bucketheads Podcast: Buckeyes split Iowa and Indiana, key five-game stretch coming up

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

Connor and Justin discuss the Buckeyes first home loss of the season against Iowa as well as their bounce back win over Indiana. What do the Buckeyes do from here with just five regular season games left?

Also, the boys play “buy or sell” with the current Big Ten basketball standings. Is the conference Purdue’s to win? Where are Rutgers and Iowa? What is wrong with Michigan State right now?

