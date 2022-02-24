 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 24, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber selected in USFL draft by New Jersey Generals
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Johnnie Dixon to continue football career in USFL
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Eddie George hiring former Ohio State O-lineman Michael Brewster to Tennessee State staff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Who the hell makes up this 8%?

Devin Brown Embracing Competition in Ohio State’s Quarterback Room, Looking to Become a Leader Right Away
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

‘Go find him, go find that guy’; Gene Smith allowed Ryan Day to hire the best staff for the Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mixture of calmness, aggression from Ryan Day allows quarterbacks to thrive (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Video: OSU’s Chris Holtmann talks Illinois
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes locked in on ‘great opportunity’ ahead of pivotal game at Illinois
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Better enjoy them while you can, Buckeye fans! In addition to the ESPN mock, Yahoo currently has Liddell going 20th and Branham going 24th.

The story behind E.J. Liddell’s key steal in OSU win over Indiana
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Malaki Branham Continues to Reset Expectations During Stellar Freshman Season: “He’s a Completely Different Player”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Big Ten Tournament 2022: Projected seeds, schedule, tiebreakers
Chance Linton, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Are we a golf school now?

Ohio State wrestling will enter the Big Ten tournament with positive momentum
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Netminder Listed Among Nation’s Best
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State baseball opens 2022 with an offensive explosion
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different...

Breaking from the frivolity of sports for a second, this massively sucks:

