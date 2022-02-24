Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 24, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber selected in USFL draft by New Jersey Generals

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Johnnie Dixon to continue football career in USFL

Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Eddie George hiring former Ohio State O-lineman Michael Brewster to Tennessee State staff

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Who the hell makes up this 8%?

Devin Brown Embracing Competition in Ohio State’s Quarterback Room, Looking to Become a Leader Right Away

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

‘Go find him, go find that guy’; Gene Smith allowed Ryan Day to hire the best staff for the Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mixture of calmness, aggression from Ryan Day allows quarterbacks to thrive (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Video: OSU’s Chris Holtmann talks Illinois

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes locked in on ‘great opportunity’ ahead of pivotal game at Illinois

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Better enjoy them while you can, Buckeye fans! In addition to the ESPN mock, Yahoo currently has Liddell going 20th and Branham going 24th.

New ESPN 2022 NBA mock draft has E.J. Liddell going 14th overall and Malaki Branham being selected at No. 41. — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) February 23, 2022

The story behind E.J. Liddell’s key steal in OSU win over Indiana

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Malaki Branham Continues to Reset Expectations During Stellar Freshman Season: “He’s a Completely Different Player”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Big Ten Tournament 2022: Projected seeds, schedule, tiebreakers

Chance Linton, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Are we a golf school now?

Weekly #B1G Awards Alert



Maxwell Moldovan of @OhioStateMGOLF is the #B1GMGolf Golfer of the Week!



⛳ Carded a score of 222 (+6) to claim his 1st win at the Nexus Collegiate

⛳ Finished nearly 6 strokes below the course average of 79.80



️ https://t.co/n6oxTJQZGt pic.twitter.com/gNbV86gJyg — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 23, 2022

Ohio State wrestling will enter the Big Ten tournament with positive momentum

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Netminder Listed Among Nation’s Best

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State baseball opens 2022 with an offensive explosion

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different...

Breaking from the frivolity of sports for a second, this massively sucks: