Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 24, 2022

On the Gridiron
Former Ohio State running back Mike Weber selected in USFL draft by New Jersey Generals
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Johnnie Dixon to continue football career in USFL
Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row
Eddie George hiring former Ohio State O-lineman Michael Brewster to Tennessee State staff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Devin Brown Embracing Competition in Ohio State’s Quarterback Room, Looking to Become a Leader Right Away
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
‘Go find him, go find that guy’; Gene Smith allowed Ryan Day to hire the best staff for the Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Mixture of calmness, aggression from Ryan Day allows quarterbacks to thrive (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Video: OSU’s Chris Holtmann talks Illinois
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes locked in on ‘great opportunity’ ahead of pivotal game at Illinois
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Better enjoy them while you can, Buckeye fans! In addition to the ESPN mock, Yahoo currently has Liddell going 20th and Branham going 24th.
New ESPN 2022 NBA mock draft has E.J. Liddell going 14th overall and Malaki Branham being selected at No. 41.— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) February 23, 2022
The story behind E.J. Liddell’s key steal in OSU win over Indiana
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Malaki Branham Continues to Reset Expectations During Stellar Freshman Season: “He’s a Completely Different Player”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Tournament 2022: Projected seeds, schedule, tiebreakers
Chance Linton, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Are we a golf school now?
Weekly #B1G Awards Alert— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 23, 2022
Maxwell Moldovan of @OhioStateMGOLF is the #B1GMGolf Golfer of the Week!
⛳ Carded a score of 222 (+6) to claim his 1st win at the Nexus Collegiate
⛳ Finished nearly 6 strokes below the course average of 79.80
️ https://t.co/n6oxTJQZGt pic.twitter.com/gNbV86gJyg
Ohio State wrestling will enter the Big Ten tournament with positive momentum
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Netminder Listed Among Nation’s Best
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State baseball opens 2022 with an offensive explosion
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
And Now for Something Completely Different...
Breaking from the frivolity of sports for a second, this massively sucks:
! Ukraine's central military command reports Russia bombed several airports, including Kyiv Boryspil, Nikolaev, Kramatorsk, Kherson. Kharkiv military airport is burning. pic.twitter.com/IOrfGZgPL4— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) February 24, 2022
