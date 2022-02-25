Buckeyes offer a pair of prospects in the 2023 and 2024 class

The Buckeye coaching staff has been working when it comes to recruiting. Over the last several weeks of the offseason, it has looked liked priority number one. Thursday was much of the same when the staff offered two new prospects in both the 2023 and 2024 class.

Buckeyes offer 2024 Florida running back

In the 2023 class, Ohio State is all in on Florida product Richard Young at running back. Far and away their top priority from the jump, the Buckeyes and position coach Tony Alford would love nothing more than to land the top running back in the country for their 2023 cycle much like they did with TreVeyon Henderson in the 2021 class. Until they do so, the relentless pursuit for Young is going to be on. Fortunately, the Buckeyes look to be in pretty solid shape right now.

With so much of the attention focused on the 2023 class, Ohio State realizes that the 2024 class too isn’t that far off into the future. For that reason, the staff is already looking at top national recruits, and Thursday saw that to be true when they offered a new running back in the class, and of course from Florida as well.

Taking to his Twitter account to announce the latest update in his recruitment, Anthony Carrie (Tampa, FL/Carrollwood Day) is the one of the two latest players to receive a Buckeye offer. A 6-foot, 185 pound back, Carrie is currently unranked due to his class status, but with nearly 30 offers to his name already from nearly every top program in the country, it’s clear he’s one of the best in the country, and easy to see why Ohio State wasn’t wasting any more time getting in the fold.

Schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Texas, Penn State, and a host of others have already thrown their hat into the ring, but surely what Ohio State does from the running back position will appeal to Carrie. With the Buckeyes now officially in the mix, Tony Alford can get down to what he does best, and that’s building a solid relationship with the players he recruits.

Another 2023 offensive tackle target to watch

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, Ohio State stayed busy on the trail as they offered their second new player of the day on Thursday. On the offensive line this time, position coach Justin Frye sent out his latest offer to another big time offensive tackle target. Much like he’s done since his first day on the job, Frye has been all over the country looking to land top talent in his first class, and while in-state targets have him off to a great start, this should be a bigger class for the trenches compared to 2022.

Also announcing via his Twitter account, Monroe Freeling (Mount Pleasant, SC/Oceanside Collegiate Academy) was the next in line to see Ohio State come calling. The ninth-ranked offensive tackle in the country, Freeling also checks in as the top player in South Carolina in 2023 and the No. 93 player nationally per the 247Sports Composite.

At 6-foot-7, 283 pounds, Monroe has the length to be the perfect tackle at the next level. With room to put on weight too, Freeling’s frame certainly won’t have trouble with that. With his measurables, it’s easy to see why nearly 30 programs have already offered. Schools such as Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, and several more are all vying for his services, but with the Buckeyes now also in the mix, this is a chance for Frye to land one of the big time national tackles the staff has been wanting to bring in. At any rate, this is a new name worth watching.