 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 25, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Hardwood

No. 22 Ohio State men hang on in thriller to beat No. 15 Illinois 86-83
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Malaki had a monster night. He’s playing his best basketball at the best possible time.

Underwood was ejected shortly after Adam sent this tweet.

After Underwood was ejected and Kofi Cockburn fouled out, the game turned into a classic example of #TheOhioStateMensBasketballExperience. However, they hung on for a major Big Ten win.

Ohio State women’s basketball beats Penn State 78-55 to earn double-bye in B1G Tournament
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Tanaya Beacham: The leadership, energy behind Ohio State women’s basketball’s 2021-22 standout season
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Fresh off a career high (and a profile from Thomas Costello), Beacham got the WBB’s #DubChain

Still improving, Eugene Brown III earned the right to be a Buckeye starter
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Thayer Munford’s NFL Draft Diary: Former Ohio State Offensive Tackle Looks to Impress Teams at NFL Scouting Combine
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State DB Tanner McCalister gets a transfer ratings bump
Clint Brewster, Bucknuts

Column: The Big Ten is competing with (and beating) the SEC with its media deal
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s men’s hockey team turns attention to Big Ten Tournament
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Volleyball: No. 15 Ohio State Sweeps Quincy 3-0 for Second-Straight Win
Krista Willis, The Lantern

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Sets Three School Records, Takes the Lead After Day 2 of B1G Championships
Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different...

Y’all, this show is brilliant, you should watch it.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...