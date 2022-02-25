Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Hardwood

No. 22 Ohio State men hang on in thriller to beat No. 15 Illinois 86-83

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Malaki had a monster night. He’s playing his best basketball at the best possible time.

Chris Holtmann gonna burn the game tape from here on out so that the NBA can't see Malaki Branham — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) February 25, 2022

Underwood was ejected shortly after Adam sent this tweet.

I think I could read Brad Underwood's lips during that last exchange. Looked like he said, "Flurking bullsnit." — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 25, 2022

After Underwood was ejected and Kofi Cockburn fouled out, the game turned into a classic example of #TheOhioStateMensBasketballExperience. However, they hung on for a major Big Ten win.

Well, that was stupid.



But now, with four winnable games left, OSU just needs to handle business and have Purdue and Wisconsin lose once, and they'll at least share the Big Ten title. — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) February 25, 2022

Ohio State women’s basketball beats Penn State 78-55 to earn double-bye in B1G Tournament

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Tanaya Beacham: The leadership, energy behind Ohio State women’s basketball’s 2021-22 standout season

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Fresh off a career high (and a profile from Thomas Costello), Beacham got the WBB’s #DubChain

Career high 18 points off the bench and 5 rebounds? That’s #DubChain worthy! pic.twitter.com/xKapTjrAPY — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 25, 2022

Still improving, Eugene Brown III earned the right to be a Buckeye starter

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

Thayer Munford’s NFL Draft Diary: Former Ohio State Offensive Tackle Looks to Impress Teams at NFL Scouting Combine

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State DB Tanner McCalister gets a transfer ratings bump

Clint Brewster, Bucknuts

Column: The Big Ten is competing with (and beating) the SEC with its media deal

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State’s men’s hockey team turns attention to Big Ten Tournament

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Volleyball: No. 15 Ohio State Sweeps Quincy 3-0 for Second-Straight Win

Krista Willis, The Lantern

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Sets Three School Records, Takes the Lead After Day 2 of B1G Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different...

Y’all, this show is brilliant, you should watch it.