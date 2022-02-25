Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Hardwood
No. 22 Ohio State men hang on in thriller to beat No. 15 Illinois 86-83
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Malaki had a monster night. He’s playing his best basketball at the best possible time.
Chris Holtmann gonna burn the game tape from here on out so that the NBA can't see Malaki Branham— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) February 25, 2022
Underwood was ejected shortly after Adam sent this tweet.
I think I could read Brad Underwood's lips during that last exchange. Looked like he said, "Flurking bullsnit."— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 25, 2022
After Underwood was ejected and Kofi Cockburn fouled out, the game turned into a classic example of #TheOhioStateMensBasketballExperience. However, they hung on for a major Big Ten win.
Well, that was stupid.— Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) February 25, 2022
But now, with four winnable games left, OSU just needs to handle business and have Purdue and Wisconsin lose once, and they'll at least share the Big Ten title.
Ohio State women’s basketball beats Penn State 78-55 to earn double-bye in B1G Tournament
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Tanaya Beacham: The leadership, energy behind Ohio State women’s basketball’s 2021-22 standout season
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Fresh off a career high (and a profile from Thomas Costello), Beacham got the WBB’s #DubChain
Career high 18 points off the bench and 5 rebounds? That’s #DubChain worthy! pic.twitter.com/xKapTjrAPY— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 25, 2022
Still improving, Eugene Brown III earned the right to be a Buckeye starter
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
On the Gridiron
Thayer Munford’s NFL Draft Diary: Former Ohio State Offensive Tackle Looks to Impress Teams at NFL Scouting Combine
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State DB Tanner McCalister gets a transfer ratings bump
Clint Brewster, Bucknuts
Column: The Big Ten is competing with (and beating) the SEC with its media deal
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State’s men’s hockey team turns attention to Big Ten Tournament
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Volleyball: No. 15 Ohio State Sweeps Quincy 3-0 for Second-Straight Win
Krista Willis, The Lantern
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Ohio State Sets Three School Records, Takes the Lead After Day 2 of B1G Championships
Ohio State Athletics
