Buck Off Podcast: Recruiting big board, in-state prospects, CFP news

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to talk about Ohio State’s offseason and get into some major recruiting content.

We begin the show discussing the recruiting challenges Ohio State faces with new challengers in recruiting hot spots. We discuss the new coaches and how this makes the entire recruiting land scape more challenging for everyone, not just Ohio State.

After that, we go into an in-depth recruiting big board, we discuss our ten most important recruits in the 2023 class. We give some analysis on why we think the recruits important and a rise in Massachusetts blue chip prospects. Our big board has a focus on direct recruiting competition and building out the roster.

We then discuss the worst college football article ever written, and how some people who get paid for this need to find a new line of work. We discuss the potential power the Big Ten and other conferences have to gain if the playoff goes to the open market. We also get into how the Alliance has moved away from working together and are working in self-interest (surprise, surprise).

Our final discussion, we talk about Spring Football and our offseason hobbies to get to the other side.

