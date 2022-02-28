Ohio State drops an offer to three new prospects

Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes were back at it again on the recruiting trail this weekend as the program dished out three new offers to prospects across the country. Plus, one respected recruiting analyst likes where Ohio State stands for a trio of targets.

Three add Buckeye offer

The Buckeyes had a special focus in the 2023 recruiting class towards Larry Johnson's position group this weekend, as both four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green of Rome (GA) and four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall of Westside (FL) secured offers from Ohio State.

Green is currently graded as the No. 259 overall prospect in the class, and holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas, and many more. Hall, a Jacksonville native, comes in just a bit lower than Green, as he stands at No. 294 overall in the class. While the offer from the Buckeyes could throw a wrench into things for the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, Ohio State and many others look to be running behind the likes of Florida, Florida State, and South Carolina.

Lastly, the Buckeyes also dipped into the 2024 recruiting class this weekend as Carrollwood Day (FL) cornerback Tavoy Feagin added an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.

While not having a composite ranking thus far, 247Sports looks to think highly of the Tampa standout, as they currently slot him as the No. 57 overall prospect in their early 2024 class rankings and the 12th-highest graded player from the state of Florida. It is worth mentioning that despite being a 2024 prospect, 247Sports already lists Feagin with an impressive 41 offers in his recruitment.

Three trending to Ohio State?

247Sports' Bill Kurelic, who covers Buckeyes recruiting for Bucknuts, dropped a piece this weekend predicting the eventual landing spot for a handful of Ohio State targets on the recruiting trail. In the article, Kurelic currently forecasts three prospects to wind up in Columbus at this time.

One of those prospects was 2023 four-star cornerback Kayin Lee of Cedar Grove (GA). The No. 17 overall cornerback in the class was a prospect that the Buckeyes seemed to finish second for before Lee would ultimately pledge to Georgia. However, Lee has since backed off of his commitment to the Bulldogs, and Ohio State has a tremendous opportunity in front of them to be the beneficiary of the de-commitment.

The other two prospects come in the form of in-state players in two separate classes. The first being 2023 four-star interior offensive lineman Austin Siereveld of Lakota East (OH) and he was followed by 2024 four-star offensive tackle Ben Roebuck of St. Edward (OH). For the former, the Buckeyes are already among the finalists from his coveted pledge and a 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite to land him. As for Roebuck, Ohio State has yet to offer but once the offer does come about, the likelihood of reeling him in looks promising, as you'll see below.

Quick Hits