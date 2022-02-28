I-70 Football Podcast: Talking upcoming NFL Combine, Big Ten men’s basketball

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In this episode, we get sidetracked and start talking about the NFL and the likelihood that Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers gets trade; is Jameis Winston the best free agent quarterback and what will happen with Deshaun Watson?

After getting on track, we get into the NFL Combine and which Big Ten players will show out at the NFL Combine? We get into which wide receivers will have the best career; can Aidan Hutchinson reach Bosa or Watt brother status; and will Daniel Faalele be a bust?

In our first venture into men’s basketball, we update the current rankings in the Big Ten where Wisconsin is leading a close competition for the regular season title. Then we ask that since a Big Ten school hasn’t won the national championship since 2000, whether that change in 2022? Dante doesn’t think so.

In our weekly pit stops, Jordan advocates for the benefits of multi-sport athletes and Dante talks about Michigan hiring Denard Robinson and the benefits of having former players as brand ambassadors.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216