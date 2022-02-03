Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 3, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Mark your calendars.

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

National Signing Day 2022: Ryan Day projects Ohio State’s football recruiting class

- Nick Kosko, 247Sports

Ohio State midyear enrollees, transfers speak to reporters for the first time

- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Five Takeaways as new Buckeyes make press-conference debuts ($$)

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Bullet Points: 2023 recruiting update on some of Ohio State’s priority targets

- Carson MacRae, The Silver Bulletin

Former Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant signs with Toledo

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Justin Frye won't try to ‘reinvent the wheel’ on o-line, but wants unit to be felt

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Now a full-fledged Buckeye, Hicks wants to earn time at linebacker

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day will run Ohio State’s offense in 2022

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State celebrated National Signing Day by inking its last two unsigned commitments:

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s game against Iowa on Thursday night is still on (for now).

Reached out to Ohio State. Was told the game is still ON as of now. There are issues with their plane, and weather could make it difficult. But as of now, Iowa is trying to fly to Columbus to play tomorrow night. Nothing has changed. — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 2, 2022

Jamari Wheeler glad to be back, but time waning for Justice Sueing, Seth Towns

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The men's team shouts out the women’s team on #NGWSD

Those women, who are having quite the season of their own:

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Women’s Hockey: Brandi to compete in 2022 Winter Olympics for Team Switzerland

- Katy Popovitch, The Lantern﻿

Shot put star Adelaide Aquilla earns Women's B1G Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

Won 3rd shot put title this year (18.58m) at Rod McCravy Memorial; now has 3 of top 4 marks in nation



https://t.co/ZZ7dZHwQYp pic.twitter.com/SwdHR4eJPo — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 2, 2022

Clarence Foote-Tally brought home the B1G Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award

Earned triple jump title (meet-record/PR 16.38m) at last weekend's Rod McCravy Memorial, good for 1st in #B1G/2nd nationally



https://t.co/ZZ7dZHwQYp pic.twitter.com/qCQ5zGnBb9 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 2, 2022

While Amy Fuller earned B1G Women’s Swimmer of the Week.