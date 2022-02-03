Bucketheads Podcast: There are no ‘moral victories’ in college basketball

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

At first it looked like a good old-fashioned ass-beating, but the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3) orchestrated a furious comeback this past weekend in Mackey Arena, falling just short of the Boilermakers, 81-78. The guys talk about why it’s okay to feel good about some aspects of that game, while also not giving the Buckeyes a pass for the things that clearly cost them a huge road victory.

Connor and Justin also examined what the expectations should be for Ohio State men’s basketball on a year-to-year basis. Are the Buckeyes a blue-blood that should be competing for a national championship every season? Are they a football school that also has a competitive basketball program? Somewhere in between, perhaps?

The fellas close it out by briefly reacting to the news of Jim Harbaugh spurning the NFL and returning to Michigan, and telling listeners what to expect from Iowa this evening when the fighting Frans come to town.

