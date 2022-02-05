The Dotted Line Podcast: Recapping National Signing Day, looking forward to 2023

On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of LGHL’s recruiting-centric podcast, Matt and Shane “@BuckeyesCrootin” Bailey look back at Wednesday’s surprise-free National Signing Day and assess that Ryan Day and his staff (new and old) were able to put together in a defense-heavy class. They also use the opportunity to turn the page and begin assessing the needs for the 2023 cycle and look at what players fans should keep an eye for potential BOOMs and longterm recruiting battles.

Matt and Shane share their thoughts on four-star, in-state offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, four-star, in-state defensive back Malik Hartford, four-star, Arizona defensive lineman A’Muri Washington, five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate, and more.

Connect with Shane Bailey

Twitter: @BuckeyesCrootin

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt