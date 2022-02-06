 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stick to Sports Podcast: Ohio State women’s hockey is all over the Olympics, Curling is THE must watch event

Jami gives Matt a crash course in all things Winter Olympics.

By Matt Tamanini and JamiJurich

Curling - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 2 Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On this episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s “Stick to Sports” podcast, LGHL’s resident Winter Olympics guru Jami Jurich gives Matt a breakdown of all of the Buckeyes competing in Beijing over the next few weeks. Surprisingly, all but one of them is a current or former women’s hockey player. Jami also attempts to convince everyone to watch more of her favorite Olympic sport — and perhaps favorite sport in general — curling.

The two also discuss John Daly’s pants, screw up basic European geography, and recommend two true crime/true crime-adjacent properties at the end of the episode.

Jami’s Recommendation: “Bad Women: The Ripper Retold”

https://www.pushkin.fm/show/bad-women/

Matt’s Recommendation: “The Afterparty” on AppleTV+

https://tv.apple.com/us/show/the-afterparty

Connect with Jami Jurich
Twitter: @JamiJurich

Connect with Matt Tamanini
Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com

