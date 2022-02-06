Ohio State offers Texas standout preferred walk-on spot

Fresh off picking up commitments from numerous in-state preferred walk-on recruits such as Dublin Coffman quarterback Mason Maggs, Cincinnati Princeton linebacker Jaylon Stoker, Avon defensive back Colin Kaufmann and athlete Brenten Jones of Steubenville last week, the Ohio State Buckeyes could soon add a big time playmaker from the Lone Star State to their already impressive haul of walk-on prospects.

Previously making the trek from Texas to Columbus for the Buckeyes’ match-up against the Zips of Akron in September, Dripping Springs standout senior running back Preston Alford walked away from the business trip highly impressed with what the Buckeyes had to offer on and off of the Ohio Stadium turf.

“The trip was outstanding,” Alford told Land-Grant Holy Land soon after ending his time with the OSU coaching staff last season. “The biggest things that stood out was the atmosphere, facilities, and the tradition. I thought the skull session was awesome that they do before every home game. I’ve been on lots of unofficial P5 visits and this one was the best. Well organized and they really made me feel like family. I spoke to Mr. Pantoni for awhile and I have been talking to Coach Alford as well the last couple of weeks. We have developed a great relationship and this past weekend was a great time for me to get up to Ohio and check it all out and meet with Coach Alford. We are continuing to build our relationship and I look forward to getting back up there very soon.”

Fast forward a few months, and the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Alford now holds his own opportunity to suit up for the Buckeyes.

“My relationship has always been with coach Alford. I was up there at the end of September and we have just kept in touch ever since. He is the one that called me about it. I really have enjoyed getting to know Coach Alford and look forward to getting back up there in March.”

Probably one of if not the hottest preferred walk-on recruits still available on the high school level, Alford, who rushed for over 5,000 yards and 80 touchdowns during his career at Dripping Springs, has more than the Buckeyes actively pursuing his talents. Baylor, Houston, Oregon, and Oregon State are just a few of the programs the Buckeyes find themselves up against for Preston. Although he’d like to figure things out soon, he isn’t in a huge rush to shut his recruitment down for good just yet.

“I’m not sure yet. I hope to make a decision sooner rather than later. It’s been a tough year for ‘22 kids. Based on what I’m hearing from coaches they are still looking at ‘22 kids and the portal, so we will see what happens this spring with schools. At the latest I want to make my decision after spring ball.”

While he’s still up in the air with where he’ll end up, one thing is for sure, and that’s the type of player whoever is lucky to sign him will be bringing into their University.

“I’m an athlete. I have started at RB, QB, slot and safety all in my four years in Texas 5AD1. I’m a natural RB. I can run between the tackles, have speed to get outside, but my best attribute is catching out of the backfield or lining up at slot. I am very versatile and can fit any offensive package.”

Want to see what Preston Alford could bring to the Buckeyes? Get a better feel for his skillset with these highlights of him in action throughout his time on the high school level: