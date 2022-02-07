I-70 Football Podcast: Looking back at the Big Ten teams from the Lower Bowl Tier

Welcome to Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Football show where we discuss the entire Big Ten from Rutgers to Ohio State. You can catch us every Monday breaking down the major games, storylines and previewing the next weeks slate! If you love the Big Ten, pack a bag, jump in the car and enjoy the ride!

Dante is back! In this episode, we start by discussing all things Jim Harbaugh. How did he not get an NFL job when he had personal connections to four of the open positions? What does it mean for Michigan that he was flirting with the NFL? Does the school truly believe that he won’t keep looking after every season? What would OSU fans do in the same position if it was Ryan Day trying to get an NFL job before begrudgingly coming back?

In our postseason tier discussions we get into Rutgers, Maryland, Minnesota and Purdue; with the Scarlet Knights and Terps slightly exceeded expectations by making a lower tier bowl game. Their coaches have taken steps to move them towards relevance, but can they improve in the 2022 campaign?

Minnesota and Purdue had really strong seasons, both finishing 9-4. Find out what program Jordan and Dante believe will take a step back in 2022 and which one may be in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Lastly, we get into NFL updates: Big Ben and Tom Brady retired, Sean Payton stepped aside until he can get the Cowboys job, Brian Flores puts his career in jeopardy by bringing a racial discrimination lawsuit against in the NFL.

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan discusses delusional fans and why Lincoln Riley isn’t a bad person. The same can’t be said for Dan Snyder as Dante discussed the Washington Commanders and their ongoing investigation.

