Ohio State men’s basketball remains No. 16 in the AP Poll

No. 16 Ohio State’s (14-5, 7-3) 82-67 victory over Maryland (11-12, 3-9) Sunday wasn’t their best win of the season, and by all accounts it was a game that everyone expected them to win big. They did that, flipping the turtles on their shells and likely burying Maryland’s NCAA Tournament chances for good. It sets up a big week on the road for Ohio State, where they’ll face Rutgers (13-9, 7-5) and Michigan (11-9, 5-5) in unfriendly environments.
The AP voters didn’t seem to think too much of the Buckeyes’ win this week, leaving them at No. 16 for the third-straight week.
While neither Rutgers or Michigan will be overbearing opponents, playing on the road in the Big Ten is the great equalizer. The Buckeyes will likely be slim favorites — or potentially slim underdogs — in both games this week, and winning both will likely catapult them a few spots in next week’s poll.
The Auburn Tigers held firm at No. 1 this week, followed by Gonzaga, Purdue, Arizona, and Kentucky. The top-ranked Tigers and third-ranked Boilermakers survived upset scares from Georgia and Michigan this week to retain their spots in the top-five.
Four other Big Ten teams were ranked this week. They are: No. 3 Purdue, No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin, and No. 17 Michigan State. Indiana and Iowa also received votes but were left outside the top-25.
No. 16 Ohio State’s next game is Wednesday night at 7:00 at Rutgers. It will be broadcast on BTN.
You can check out the full poll here or below:
Week 14 AP Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|Auburn
|1506
|2
|Gonzaga
|1477
|3
|Purdue
|1329
|4
|Arizona
|1300
|5
|Kentucky
|1288
|6
|Houston
|1205
|7
|Duke
|1179
|8
|Kansas
|1173
|9
|Texas Tech
|947
|10
|Baylor
|921
|11
|Providence
|899
|12
|UCLA
|881
|13
|Illinois
|818
|14
|Wisconsin
|706
|15
|Villanova
|634
|16
|Ohio State
|628
|17
|Michigan State
|536
|18
|Marquette
|522
|19
|Tennessee
|377
|20
|Texas
|294
|21
|USC
|278
|22
|Saint Mary's
|185
|23
|Murray State
|178
|24
|UCONN
|118
|25
|Xavier
|91
