 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ohio State men’s basketball remains No. 16 in the AP Poll

The Buckeyes did not move in the poll after handling Maryland fairly easily on Sunday.

By Connor Lemons
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Alie Skowronski/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 16 Ohio State’s (14-5, 7-3) 82-67 victory over Maryland (11-12, 3-9) Sunday wasn’t their best win of the season, and by all accounts it was a game that everyone expected them to win big. They did that, flipping the turtles on their shells and likely burying Maryland’s NCAA Tournament chances for good. It sets up a big week on the road for Ohio State, where they’ll face Rutgers (13-9, 7-5) and Michigan (11-9, 5-5) in unfriendly environments.

The AP voters didn’t seem to think too much of the Buckeyes’ win this week, leaving them at No. 16 for the third-straight week.

While neither Rutgers or Michigan will be overbearing opponents, playing on the road in the Big Ten is the great equalizer. The Buckeyes will likely be slim favorites — or potentially slim underdogs — in both games this week, and winning both will likely catapult them a few spots in next week’s poll.

The Auburn Tigers held firm at No. 1 this week, followed by Gonzaga, Purdue, Arizona, and Kentucky. The top-ranked Tigers and third-ranked Boilermakers survived upset scares from Georgia and Michigan this week to retain their spots in the top-five.

Four other Big Ten teams were ranked this week. They are: No. 3 Purdue, No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Wisconsin, and No. 17 Michigan State. Indiana and Iowa also received votes but were left outside the top-25.

No. 16 Ohio State’s next game is Wednesday night at 7:00 at Rutgers. It will be broadcast on BTN.

You can check out the full poll here or below:

Week 14 AP Poll

Rank Team Points
Rank Team Points
1 Auburn 1506
2 Gonzaga 1477
3 Purdue 1329
4 Arizona 1300
5 Kentucky 1288
6 Houston 1205
7 Duke 1179
8 Kansas 1173
9 Texas Tech 947
10 Baylor 921
11 Providence 899
12 UCLA 881
13 Illinois 818
14 Wisconsin 706
15 Villanova 634
16 Ohio State 628
17 Michigan State 536
18 Marquette 522
19 Tennessee 377
20 Texas 294
21 USC 278
22 Saint Mary's 185
23 Murray State 178
24 UCONN 118
25 Xavier 91

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...