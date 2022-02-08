Ohio State’s postponed game vs Nebraska rescheduled for March 1

Almost three weeks after No. 16 Ohio State’s (14-5, 7-3) home matchup vs Nebraska (6-17, 0-12) was cancelled due to the Cornhuskers’ illness + injury issues, the game has been rescheduled to be played on March 1, in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center. The news was reported by multiple media outlets when Holtmann made the announcement at today’s press conference. Ohio State has yet to officially make an announcement beyond Holtmann’s. Originally scheduled for January 22, Nebraska announced two days beforehand that they did not have the minimum seven players to compete, and they mostly had COVID-19 to thank for that.

Chris Holtmann confirmed that the Nebraska game will be played March 1. — Colin Gay (@ColinGay17) February 8, 2022

Ohio State. Nebraska. March 1. Value City Arena. Pencil that one in. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 8, 2022

To put it honestly but respectfully, this is a game that Ohio State could not afford to drop from the schedule. The Cornhuskers have a real chance to be the first team since 1999-2000 Northwestern to lose all of their conference games. They’re No. 183 in KenPom, No. 198 in the NET rankings, and are in dead-last place in the Big Ten (obviously). To keep pace with the rest of the B1G heavyweights, Ohio State needs Nebraska to come to Columbus so they can beat them.

With the addition of the Nebraska game, Ohio State will now play 10 games over the final four weeks of the season. They will only have one day to prepare for Michigan State on March 3, but they certainly prefer that to not having Nebraska on the schedule at all.

Ohio State’s next game is tomorrow evening at Rutgers. The game tips off at 7:00 pm E.T. and will be broadcast on BTN.