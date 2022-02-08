Play Like a Girl Podcast: Maybe we’ll be Olympic curlers someday

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back, folks, and thanks to Jami for crossing over from the Stick to Sports podcast for an episode this week.

And what a week it was! We’re just a few days into the Winter Olympics, but already have seen some exciting gold medal performances (looking at you, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott), renewed rivalries (hello Team USA hockey vs. Canada) and more Buckeyes on the ice than we realized! Plus, the pair, both with Chicago connections, talk their gold medal “dibs” performances and other things that feel like Olympic sports but aren’t.

Also this week, Jami and Meredith got into their Super Bowl priorities, and strongly advise against trying to have your romantic Valentine’s date on Sunday night this year.

Contact Jami Jurich

Twitter: @jamiurich

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein