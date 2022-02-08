Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

A look at the Buckeyes’ run of preferred walk-on commitments

- Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Cincinnati Bengals sign former OSU punter Drue Chrisman to reserve/future contract

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

C.J. Hicks leading the charge for early enrollees

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State’s new turf will look very similar to the old one, with a few tweaks.

Five early enrollees with paths to playing time for Buckeyes

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Jim Knowles wants to provide a simple picture, complicated results

- Tony Gerdeman, Buckeye Scoop

Jim Knowles’ Ohio State defense will be aggressive, try to dictate opposing offenses

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Las Vegas updates Heisman Trophy race entering 2022 season

- Nikki Chavanelle, On3

Could’ve been playing in the league a year ago...

Chris Olave is NFL ready ✅ pic.twitter.com/MjNxuTAVOM — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 7, 2022

On the Hardwood

Another issue disrupts productive season from Eugene Brown III

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Chris Holtmann talks Gene Brown’s health, Rutgers and more on radio show

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

How Justin Ahrens used a win over Maryland to find his shot and his confidence ($$)

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

The last time Ohio State had an actual good time at Mackey Arena:

What a B1G win. #OTD in 2018, @KBD_33 and @OhioStateHoops went into Mackey and snapped No. 3 Purdue's 19-game winning streak. pic.twitter.com/cVjTuELX5R — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 7, 2022

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Ohio State’s women’s hockey Olympians are doing well overseas!

#Beijing2022 Day 4⃣ Update ⬇️



Dunne tallies two assists in the Team USA win

@BrandliAndrea makes 41 saves for Switzerland#GoBucks | #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/i8RSPlaTgl — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 7, 2022

Men’s Hockey: Buckeyes better Badgers, climb to first

- Craig Merz, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State downs Vanderbilt, 16-11, in first exhibition

- Mac Nagel, The Lantern

Men’s Tennis: No. 5 Buckeyes take down No. 6 UVA in second top-10 sweep in two days

- Gabe Ware, The Lantern