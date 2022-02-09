Top-ranked WR in 2023 announces upcoming visit to Ohio State

It was a much more quiet recruiting day for Ohio State on the trail on Tuesday. However, the coaching staff got some good news in regards to a pass-catcher that stands alone at the top of the 2023 rankings. Plus, an elite offensive lineman from Massachusetts recaps a visit from Buckeye coaches.

Inniss sets April visit

One thing that has become apparent on an annual basis in Columbus is the ability that Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline possess when it comes to adding elite level prospects to his already loaded receiver room. That is probably why it comes as no surprise that Hartline and the rest of the Buckeye coaching staff saw a positive development in their pursuit of 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss of American Heritage (FL) on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder revealed on Twitter yesterday that he would be making a trip to Columbus in a couple of months to check out Ohio State during an unofficial visit to the campus. This marks the second time that Inniss will be on campus for the Buckeyes, as he also made a stop to the university in June of last year to participate in a summer camp day.

Innisss was formerly committed to Oklahoma and initially pledged to the Sooners over the likes of Alabama, Florida, Miami (FL), and Ohio State. The highly-coveted stud pass catcher wound up decommitting in November after then head coach Lincoln Riley bolted from the program and departed for USC. Inniss opening up his recruitment ultimately gave the Buckeyes, and other finalists, an opportunity to re-enter the mix, and the scarlet and gray look to be wasting very little time getting him back in town.

Inniss finds himself slotted inside the top 10 overall in the class, as the Fort Lauderdale native is the eighth-highest graded player. The Sunshine State standout is also recognized as the consensus top-ranked receiver overall and the third-best player from the state of Florida. While the Buckeyes undoubtedly secured a positive development for Inniss, it is USC that is trending as of late on the 247Sports Crystal Ball as a potential pairing with Riley is very much still on the table.

Okunlola talks OSU coaches visit

Another elite level prospect that the Buckeyes are very much in-play for in the 2023 class is five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola of Thayer Academy (MA). The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder spoke with Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors to discuss a recent coaching visit that he received from Head Coach Ryan Day and newly hired offensive line coach Justin Frye.

"It was good seeing them," the Brockton, Massachusetts native told Hodge. The visit from Frye specifically was an important one as it was the first time that the two parties met and all indications are that Okunlola holds the now former UCLA assistant in high regard. "Every time we’ve talked on the phone, I’ve always thought pretty highly of him."

In the piece from Hodge, Okunlola hints at the idea of a potential top five reveal taking place in the coming months. Other programs that have offered and are hopeful to add Okunlola to their program include Florida, Florida State. Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, USC, and many more.

Okunlola, who has a brother that recently signed with Pittsburgh, is the 35th overall player in the 2023 class. The Ohio State offensive line target is also the consensus third best offensive tackle and the top-ranked player from the state of Massachusetts.

