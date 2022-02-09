Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Film Breakdown: Luke Montgomery would be the key piece to Ohio State’s 2023 class

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

USC football: Trojans hire Ohio State’s Weston Zernechel as assistant director of player personnel, per report

Sam Marsdale, 247Sports

Another addition to the OSU coaching staff.

Knowles: ‘We want to create indecision for the offense and particularly for the offensive coordinator’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ryan Day wanted ‘fresh start’ with Buckeyes’ defensive staff, ‘head coach for the defense’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Watch out college football world.

** 2022 CFB RETURNING PRODUCTION **



* Ohio State in the top 25 is a VERY bad sign for the rest of the Big Ten

* NC State: the only team in the top 15 in both ’21 SP+ and ret prod

* Hello there, BYU

* LOTS to replace in the Big 12 and MWChttps://t.co/sQjAz7jJYS — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) February 8, 2022

How Cade Stover could fill key role in revamped Ohio State defense (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Ranks in Top-25 of Returning Production — Far More than Alabama, Georgia or other National Title Contenders

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Gabe Powers on adding weight, what he can bring to Buckeyes’ defense

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Jalin joining J.T. north of the border.

A Look at the other Fan-Submitted Designs for Ohio Stadium’s New Field

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What is your Super Bowl party go-to dish?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s postponed game vs Nebraska rescheduled for March 1

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Seth Towns shut down for season with back injury

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Check out Chris Holtmann talk about Wednesday’s game against Rutgers.

Video: Ohio State’s Cedric Russell talks season

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann Disappointed by Latest Setback for Eugene Brown Amid Standout Stretch, but Says He’ll Return “Sooner Rather than Later”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What To Watch: Buckeyes face tough task with visit to surging Rutgers

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Taylor Mikesell named finalist for Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Men’s Tennis Sweeps No. 1 Tennessee, No. 6 Virginia

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Ice Hockey: Schepers Four Goal Game Leads Buckeyes Past Huskies 6-2

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Cannon Kingsley Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Kortokrax and Rodriguez Find Off-the-Field Success through NIL, Social Media

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land The Lantern

And Now for Something Completely Different

Congrats to Hollywood’s biggest Buckeye fan on his second Oscar nomination #DevelopedHere