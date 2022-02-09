 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 9, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Film Breakdown: Luke Montgomery would be the key piece to Ohio State’s 2023 class
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

USC football: Trojans hire Ohio State’s Weston Zernechel as assistant director of player personnel, per report
Sam Marsdale, 247Sports

Another addition to the OSU coaching staff.

Knowles: ‘We want to create indecision for the offense and particularly for the offensive coordinator’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ryan Day wanted ‘fresh start’ with Buckeyes’ defensive staff, ‘head coach for the defense’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Watch out college football world.

How Cade Stover could fill key role in revamped Ohio State defense (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Ranks in Top-25 of Returning Production — Far More than Alabama, Georgia or other National Title Contenders
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Gabe Powers on adding weight, what he can bring to Buckeyes’ defense
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Jalin joining J.T. north of the border.

A Look at the other Fan-Submitted Designs for Ohio Stadium’s New Field
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What is your Super Bowl party go-to dish?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s postponed game vs Nebraska rescheduled for March 1
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Seth Towns shut down for season with back injury
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Check out Chris Holtmann talk about Wednesday’s game against Rutgers.

Video: Ohio State’s Cedric Russell talks season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann Disappointed by Latest Setback for Eugene Brown Amid Standout Stretch, but Says He’ll Return “Sooner Rather than Later”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What To Watch: Buckeyes face tough task with visit to surging Rutgers
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Taylor Mikesell named finalist for Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Men’s Tennis Sweeps No. 1 Tennessee, No. 6 Virginia
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Ice Hockey: Schepers Four Goal Game Leads Buckeyes Past Huskies 6-2
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: Cannon Kingsley Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Kortokrax and Rodriguez Find Off-the-Field Success through NIL, Social Media
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land The Lantern

And Now for Something Completely Different

Congrats to Hollywood’s biggest Buckeye fan on his second Oscar nomination #DevelopedHere

