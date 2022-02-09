Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 9, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Film Breakdown: Luke Montgomery would be the key piece to Ohio State’s 2023 class
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
USC football: Trojans hire Ohio State’s Weston Zernechel as assistant director of player personnel, per report
Sam Marsdale, 247Sports
Another addition to the OSU coaching staff.
1 Peter 2:9 #R2X #Rushmen #GoBucks @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/6bvn83xIwN— Coach Bear (@Only1CamSpence) February 8, 2022
Knowles: ‘We want to create indecision for the offense and particularly for the offensive coordinator’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Ryan Day wanted ‘fresh start’ with Buckeyes’ defensive staff, ‘head coach for the defense’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Watch out college football world.
** 2022 CFB RETURNING PRODUCTION **— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) February 8, 2022
* Ohio State in the top 25 is a VERY bad sign for the rest of the Big Ten
* NC State: the only team in the top 15 in both ’21 SP+ and ret prod
* Hello there, BYU
* LOTS to replace in the Big 12 and MWChttps://t.co/sQjAz7jJYS
How Cade Stover could fill key role in revamped Ohio State defense (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Ohio State Ranks in Top-25 of Returning Production — Far More than Alabama, Georgia or other National Title Contenders
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Gabe Powers on adding weight, what he can bring to Buckeyes’ defense
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Jalin joining J.T. north of the border.
Another weapon on offense!— Edmonton Elks (@elks) February 8, 2022
Welcome to the Elks Jalin Marshall! #AntlerUp #CFLFA #GoElks
Details: https://t.co/COTfb5qi8n pic.twitter.com/Bsfjufu817
A Look at the other Fan-Submitted Designs for Ohio Stadium’s New Field
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: What is your Super Bowl party go-to dish?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s postponed game vs Nebraska rescheduled for March 1
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Seth Towns shut down for season with back injury
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Check out Chris Holtmann talk about Wednesday’s game against Rutgers.
Video: Ohio State’s Cedric Russell talks season
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Chris Holtmann Disappointed by Latest Setback for Eugene Brown Amid Standout Stretch, but Says He’ll Return “Sooner Rather than Later”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
What To Watch: Buckeyes face tough task with visit to surging Rutgers
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Taylor Mikesell named finalist for Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Olympic Recap: Men’s Tennis Sweeps No. 1 Tennessee, No. 6 Virginia
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Women’s Ice Hockey: Schepers Four Goal Game Leads Buckeyes Past Huskies 6-2
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: Cannon Kingsley Named Big Ten Tennis Athlete of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Kortokrax and Rodriguez Find Off-the-Field Success through NIL, Social Media
Megan Husslein,
Land-Grant Holy Land The Lantern
And Now for Something Completely Different
Congrats to Hollywood’s biggest Buckeye fan on his second Oscar nomination #DevelopedHere
We support this decision! Congratulations to J.K. Simmons on his #OscarNoms for Best Actor in a Supporting Role as William Frawley in #BeingTheRicardos at the 94th @TheAcademy #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RvNrn1lA3J— Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) February 8, 2022
