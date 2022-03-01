Sophomore tight end Tayvion Galloway says he has set up return visit to Ohio State

Despite being on campus when the the Ohio State football squad took on the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes last September, class of 2024 tight end Tayvion Galloway didn’t get the opportunity to spend too much time with the OSU coaches.

“It went very well,” Galloway previously stated to Land-Grant Holy Land. “Just very blessed and fortunate and I can’t thank our God enough. Something that stood out most was doing Carmen Ohio after the game. I talked to a few coaches on the staff such as coach Hinton, Terwilliger, and Wilson. They all just said how they liked my frame and athleticism, and want me to come back in December or January.”

That’ll soon change. While it’s a couple months later than expected, Galloway will finally return to Columbus on March 22 to link back up with offensive coordinator and tight end coach Kevin Wilson, as well as the rest of the Buckeyes’ staff.

“(I’m) honestly ready to see more of campus. And actually get to sit down and hang out and legit talk to Coach Wilson without feeling like there is a time limit and hopefully meeting Coach Day after all this time. Coach Wilson is the only (Ohio State) coach I talk to,” said the 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore.

Already holding over a dozen offers, including Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and Rutgers, Galloway has yet to lock up an offer from his home-state Buckeyes. The Chillicothe native knows what the chance to suit up in the scarlet and gray exactly means.

“An offer from Ohio State would be cool,” he said. “Even to have people saying ‘What if they do offer?’ Is cool especially being from Ohio. Most people grow up watching Ohio State if you’re a fan or not, it’s just what you do on Saturdays. To be in this position I’m highly blessed and humble. I can’t thank God enough.”

Galloway — who recently transferred to Chillicothe High School after accounting for over 200 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and nearly 40 tackles at Unioto High last season — is starting to pay more attention to exactly what he wants from a college program both on and off of the gridiron. The 2024 TE has a pretty good idea of how he wants to handle his recruitment going forward.

“I really hope to commit before the junior football season kicks off,” said Galloway. “I look forward to finding a program who is going to be caring about my family and I; not just football, and help me for life after football. And a team who is big on faith. Location don’t really matter if I travel across the country or stay right in Ohio, it wouldn’t be a big deal for my family and I. I’m just a really humble but hungry young man that wants his team and his coaches to be hitting at all levels possible.”

Not familiar with Galloway? See why Tayvion’s name is one to remember going forward with these highlights of him in action as a sophomore last season: