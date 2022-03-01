Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football names new director of player personnel, director of recruiting strategy

- Dean Straka, Bucknuts

Once college football’s youngest DPP, Grant set for key personnel role at Ohio State

- John Brice, Football Scoop

Ohio State hires Nick Murphy as director of recruiting strategy

- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy: “All we know is beating Ohio State”

- Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Hey, we know that guy!

Corey Linsley was perfect at keeping Justin Herbert’s jersey clean pic.twitter.com/XjKwPxaYP2 — PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2022

Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward foundation makes donation to heart institute

- George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio State expecting Joe Royer to step up at tight end

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Devin Brown looks to make impression as early enrollee

- Michaela Belkin, The Lantern

On the Hardwood

Chris Holtmann talks Maryland loss, Zed Key’s injury and more on radio show

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State is not sure on Zed Key’s status after suffering an ankle injury

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Malaki Branham earns B1G Freshman Player of the Week, unsurprisingly.

Malaki Branham is a game changer for @OhioStateHoops!



He averaged 22 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists last week.



He is the ! pic.twitter.com/GxjAVKLA0E — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 28, 2022

Ohio State No. 23 in latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Ohio State’s Kyle Young upset with ‘horrible’ Maryland loss that dashes title hopes

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Kevin McGuff to be extended through 2023-24 season

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

What is top-seeded Ohio State’s road to a Big Ten women’s basketball tournament title

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Women’s Hockey: Jaques, Thiele awarded WCHA Player of the Month honors

- Ohio State Athletics

Big Ten announces seeding for wrestling championships

- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Gymnastics: Hayashi completes Winter Cup competition

- Ohio State Athletics