Bucketheads Podcast: Previewing the Buckeyes’ path in the Big Ten Tournament

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

On this week’s episode of “Bucketheads”, Connor and Justin talk about conference tournament week and obviously, the Big Ten Tournament. What is the best-case scenario for the Buckeyes this week and is a deep run in Indianapolis even something they should want?

Also, Xavier stinks and the boys look ahead to possible NCAA tournament matchups and seedings that the Buckeyes could be looking at come Sunday.

