Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 10, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
What We Learned from Ryan Day, Ohio State coordinators after opening practice (paywall)
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Yeah, there are some of these that we’re gonna need to get into...
Did your head coach make the list? pic.twitter.com/qeS1DX59qW— On3 (@On3sports) March 9, 2022
‘A safety-driven defense.’ Ohio State to lean on that position in Jim Knowles’ scheme
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Jim Knowles on rugby-style tackling: ‘I’m into it, for sure’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
What position will Cade Stover play in spring practice at Ohio State?
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Let’s go Tigers <clap, clap, clap-clap-clap>!!!
One of seven assists for Ohio State football signee Sonny Styles in Pickerington Central’s win over Upper Arlington tonight.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 10, 2022
On the receiving end: Devin Royal, who has an Ohio State basketball offer and scored 24 points tonight.
PC plays Gahanna Lincoln in regional finals Sat. pic.twitter.com/ojVi1WSV8p
Browns mock draft reaction: Garrett Wilson would please Cleveland and Ohio State fans (paywall)
Zac Jackson, The Athletic
On the Hardwood
Listen to Chris Holtmann’s Big Ten Tournament preview press conference:
Buckeyes will open postseason without Kyle Young
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State will face Penn State in second round of Big Ten Tournament
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes still working to get healthy ahead of Big Ten Tournament run
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
That should bode well, even if the Buckeyes aren’t 100%.
Also: the #Buckeyes led those two games for a combined 66:29. https://t.co/LzPV84giAU— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 10, 2022
Men’s Basketball Analysis: Where Does Liddell Stack Up Against the Nation’s Elite?
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Top-seeded wrestlers unable to bring home individual titles for the Buckeyes, but team performs well in Big Ten Championships
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Wrestling: Ohio State’s Seeds Announced for 2022 NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Handley Fits Right Into Buckeye Program for 6th Year
Megan Husslein, The Lantern
Men’s Swimming and Driving: Ohio State Qualifies Two More Divers for NCAA Championships
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different...
Can we have an HBO, “Winning Time” style series about this?
My latest for ESPN: Woman sues Jerry Jones, alleges he's her father and that her mother signed a confidentiality agreement on her behalf when she was one year old: https://t.co/HD7IgtwsNX— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 10, 2022
Loading comments...