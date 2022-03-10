Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 10, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

What We Learned from Ryan Day, Ohio State coordinators after opening practice (paywall)

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Yeah, there are some of these that we’re gonna need to get into...

Did your head coach make the list? pic.twitter.com/qeS1DX59qW — On3 (@On3sports) March 9, 2022

‘A safety-driven defense.’ Ohio State to lean on that position in Jim Knowles’ scheme

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Jim Knowles on rugby-style tackling: ‘I’m into it, for sure’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

What position will Cade Stover play in spring practice at Ohio State?

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Let’s go Tigers <clap, clap, clap-clap-clap>!!!

One of seven assists for Ohio State football signee Sonny Styles in Pickerington Central’s win over Upper Arlington tonight.



On the receiving end: Devin Royal, who has an Ohio State basketball offer and scored 24 points tonight.



PC plays Gahanna Lincoln in regional finals Sat. pic.twitter.com/ojVi1WSV8p — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 10, 2022

Browns mock draft reaction: Garrett Wilson would please Cleveland and Ohio State fans (paywall)

Zac Jackson, The Athletic

On the Hardwood

Listen to Chris Holtmann’s Big Ten Tournament preview press conference:

Buckeyes will open postseason without Kyle Young

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State will face Penn State in second round of Big Ten Tournament

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes still working to get healthy ahead of Big Ten Tournament run

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

That should bode well, even if the Buckeyes aren’t 100%.

Also: the #Buckeyes led those two games for a combined 66:29. https://t.co/LzPV84giAU — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) March 10, 2022

Men’s Basketball Analysis: Where Does Liddell Stack Up Against the Nation’s Elite?

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Top-seeded wrestlers unable to bring home individual titles for the Buckeyes, but team performs well in Big Ten Championships

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Wrestling: Ohio State’s Seeds Announced for 2022 NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Handley Fits Right Into Buckeye Program for 6th Year

Megan Husslein, The Lantern

Men’s Swimming and Driving: Ohio State Qualifies Two More Divers for NCAA Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different...

Can we have an HBO, “Winning Time” style series about this?