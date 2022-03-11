Instant Recap Podcast: What does B1G Tournament loss say about Holtmann’s OSU tenure?

Following every Ohio State football and select basketball games, LGHL will be bringing you an instant recap and analysis breaking down the game and previewing what’s next for the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State men’s basketball Buckeyes followed a familiar script on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. They got up to a 13-point lead in the first half before things slowly, but surely, slipped away after halftime. Chris Holtmann’s sixth-seeded squad ended up losing to 11th-seeded Penn State 71-68.

In a podcast recorded literally minutes after the latest OSU MBB collapse, Justin Golba and Matt Tamanini broke down the game, looked forward to the tournament, and discussed Holtmann’s status as the head coach of the program.

There’s no doubt that injuries to Kyle Young, Zed Key, and Meechie Johnson Jr. have hampered the Buckeyes’ ability to close the season on a more positive note, but the troubles that they’ve experienced down the stretch — second-half collapses, defensive inefficiences, and a roster without a reliable third scorer — have been on display all year.

So, do these repeated problems point to an issue with how Holtmann is running the program? Justin and Matt discuss that in the episode and more.

They also get into what needs to change — other than getting Young and Key back — for the Buckeyes to have any shot at winning a game or two in the Big Dance.

