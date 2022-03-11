Buck Off Podcast: Men’s mental health, spring practice, the Jim Knowles Effect

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to talk about Ohio State’s offseason.

We begin the show with a difficult discussion surrounding mental health, after OSU offensive lineman Harry Miller’s announcement that he is retiring from the game to do mental health concerns. We discuss the need for taking mental health seriously, respecting others, and how people have many internal battles that go unnoticed.

After that, we discuss concussions in college sports and how TreVeyon Henderson highlighted the potential issues with protocols. We talk about the challenges in diagnosing head injuries and how there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to catching concussion symptoms.

Moving forward, we discuss the receiver position and how Ryan Day wants a rotation of five to six players to be able to play consistently at the position. While we know that the top five players are pretty solidified, we can’t count out some of the guys on the roster.

After that we discuss the players who we think are in for break-out seasons; two on offense, two on defense, and we get into a long talk about the positions.

Lastly, we discuss Jim Knowles and how he has already put quite a bit of the media into a blender.

