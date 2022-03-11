Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Bigger than Sports
This is what a hero looks like.
March 10, 2022
Ohio State lineman Harry Miller opened up about mental illness, and the sports world listened
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
On the Gridiron
Spring Takeaway: How the current personnel fits at the new safety positions in Jim Knowles’ defense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
“A Lot of Players in Zone 6 are Gonna Have a Big Year this Year”: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin HarrisonJr., TreVeyon Henderson and More Discuss the Start of Spring Football
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Practice Report: Buckeyes reload with nation’s best offensive skill talent
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State, Ryan Day have stability in quarterback position with C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord returning
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Stronger, faster Marvin Harrison carrying momentum into spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Letterman Row
He eventually walked it back, but this is not a good look for anyone involved:
Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson says he played through a concussion during one game last season despite having continued side effects throughout the game. Says he passed the doctor’s tests at the time. pic.twitter.com/HhvdK3TIct— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 10, 2022
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson says he suffered concussion last season, dealt with side effects for weeks (paywall)
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Jayden Ballard Making a Big Impression Early in Second Offseason at Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Players Marcus Baugh, Matthew Burrell Jr. Selected in USFL Supplemental Draft
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
No. 6 Ohio State falls 71-68 to No. 11 Penn State in Big Ten Tournament
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Penn State sends Ohio State crashing out of Big Ten tournament
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Top Takes: Penn State powers past Ohio State in Big Ten tourney upset
Mark Brennan, 247Sports
“We’re Just Not Where We Need to Be Defensively”: Chris Holtmann, E.J. Liddell, Cedric Russell React to Loss to Penn State
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
What seed is Ohio State women’s basketball projected to get in the NCAA tournament?
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
SBN Reacts: Which Buckeye do fans think needs to step up most in postseason?
Matt Tamaini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Roundball Round-Up: Duane Washington Jr. was a bright spot for Buckeye alums in the NBA last week
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeye baseball team ends seven-game losing streak with 12-7 win over Army
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
And Now for Something Completely Different...
At least there was some good news yesterday.
BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022
Baseball is back.
Loading comments...