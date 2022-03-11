Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Bigger than Sports

This is what a hero looks like.

Ohio State lineman Harry Miller opened up about mental illness, and the sports world listened

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

On the Gridiron

Spring Takeaway: How the current personnel fits at the new safety positions in Jim Knowles’ defense

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

“A Lot of Players in Zone 6 are Gonna Have a Big Year this Year”: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin HarrisonJr., TreVeyon Henderson and More Discuss the Start of Spring Football

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Practice Report: Buckeyes reload with nation’s best offensive skill talent

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State, Ryan Day have stability in quarterback position with C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord returning

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Stronger, faster Marvin Harrison carrying momentum into spring camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Letterman Row

He eventually walked it back, but this is not a good look for anyone involved:

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson says he played through a concussion during one game last season despite having continued side effects throughout the game. Says he passed the doctor’s tests at the time. pic.twitter.com/HhvdK3TIct — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 10, 2022

Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson says he suffered concussion last season, dealt with side effects for weeks (paywall)

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Jayden Ballard Making a Big Impression Early in Second Offseason at Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Players Marcus Baugh, Matthew Burrell Jr. Selected in USFL Supplemental Draft

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

No. 6 Ohio State falls 71-68 to No. 11 Penn State in Big Ten Tournament

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Penn State sends Ohio State crashing out of Big Ten tournament

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Top Takes: Penn State powers past Ohio State in Big Ten tourney upset

Mark Brennan, 247Sports

“We’re Just Not Where We Need to Be Defensively”: Chris Holtmann, E.J. Liddell, Cedric Russell React to Loss to Penn State

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

What seed is Ohio State women’s basketball projected to get in the NCAA tournament?

Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

SBN Reacts: Which Buckeye do fans think needs to step up most in postseason?

Matt Tamaini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Roundball Round-Up: Duane Washington Jr. was a bright spot for Buckeye alums in the NBA last week

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeye baseball team ends seven-game losing streak with 12-7 win over Army

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different...

At least there was some good news yesterday.