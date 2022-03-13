How to watch Selection Sunday bracket release show

Ohio State’s run in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament was cut short on Thursday night as they gave up a double-digit lead to the 11th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions. Well, since hope springs eternal — or perhaps infernal — in Buckeye Nation, there is always another opportunity to get excited.

Today at 6 p.m. ET, we will get another chance to get our hopes up as CBS will broadcast the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show.

Coming into Sunday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Buckeyes as a seven seed in the East region and facing Virginia Tech in the Round of 64. CBS’s Jerry Palm has Ohio State as an eight in the Midwest, meaning that they would match up with No. 1 Kansas. Obviously things are still in flux as additional automatic bids will be decided on Sunday that will change the makeup of the tournament field in one way or another.

According to our friends as DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes currently have the 21st best odds to cut down the nets at -8000. Not exactly what I would call a worthwhile investment, but if you are feeling especially froggy, it could pay off if lightning strikes.

Once the bracket is out, you can check back in with DraftKings to see how the official pairings impacted the Buckeyes’ perceived chances.

How to Watch