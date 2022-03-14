Three-star OT from Indiana includes Buckeyes in top group

With the weekend now in the books, Land-Grant Holy Land takes a look at the latest happenings on the recruiting trail, including two prospects out of the Midwest that hold offers from Ohio State.

Lauck down to seven

Despite the Buckeyes already holding pledges from a pair of offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Ohio State is still looking to add more talent to the room of Justin Frye in this year's recruiting class.

One name to watch is none other than three-star offensive tackle Trevor Lauck of Roncalli (IN). The mammoth 6-foot-6, 285-pounder landed an offer from the Buckeyes in December, and has touched down on campus for a visit already.

On Saturday, the Indianapolis native decided that he was ready to narrow things down in his recruitment, and will now focus on eight programs going forward.

TOP 8! Thank you to all of the coaches and schools that have recruited me! These are the schools I’ll now be focusing on! pic.twitter.com/dXR3fwkIf4 — Trevor Lauck (@TrevorLauck) March 11, 2022

Lauck, as expected, included the Buckeyes in the group of finalists, and now Ohio State knows who they have to outlast if they want to land the Indiana standout. Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, and Purdue round out Lauck's top group.

While Lauck's rankings may not standout, as he is currently the 443rd prospect in the class, his senior season as a Royal will be a major factor in a potential bump. Lauck is also slotted as the No. 38 offensive tackle and the sixth best prospect from Indiana.

Bucks trending for Hartford?

As things stand for the 2023 recruiting class in Ohio, the Buckeyes have already secured pledges from two of the state's top three prospects. With four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery of Findlay (OH) and four-star interior offensive lineman Joshua Padilla of Wayne (OH) already in the fold, Ohio State could be on the verge of adding the next highest graded in-state player.

247Sports' Bill Kurelic casted a crystal ball prediction on Friday in favor of the Buckeyes being the pick for 2023 four-star safety Malik Hartford of Lakota West (OH).

Hartford, a West Chester native, has long been recognized as a target for new safety coach Perry Eliano dating back to his days at Cincinnati. It also took the Buckeyes no time to get an offer out to the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder following the addition of Eliano to the defensive staff.

Ohio State has already welcomed Hartford to campus back in January when the offer went out. On Thursday, the Firebird standout was in Columbus yet again, and that likely played a part in Kurelic feeling optimistic enough to forecast Hartford as a future member of the scarlet and gray.

Hartford is currently graded as the 154th overall prospect in the class. He also comes in as the 11th highest graded safety and the fourth best prospect from the state of Ohio.

Quick Hits