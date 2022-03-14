Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 14, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

OSU Draft Profile: Nicholas Petit-Frere has build, athleticism to make an impact in NFL

- Chris Renne, LGHL

Jaxon Smith-Njigba still thinks he “can get way better” after record-setting season

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Harry Miller medically retires from Ohio State, details health battle

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

The present and future Buckeye QBs

Lucky to be a part of the best QB room in college football! Iron sharpens iron. #DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/uItsaz96Q7 — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) March 11, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars release running back Carlos Hyde

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State to put more on QB C.J. Stroud’s plate in 2022

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Former Ohio State players Marcus Baugh, Matthew Burrell taken in USFL Supplemental Draft

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Let’s Dance: No. 7 Ohio State will face No. 10 Loyola Chicago in first round of NCAA Tournament

- Connor Lemons, LGHL

March Madness: No. 6 seed Ohio State women’s basketball to face First Four winner in NCAA Tournament

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Five things to know about Loyola, Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament opponent

- Dan Hope/Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Only optimists see Ohio State and think, ‘We’re better than we have shown.’

- Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

March Madness 2022: What to know about every team in the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket

- Myron Medcalf, ESPN

Piece by piece, how was this Ohio State roster assembled?

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Casual Sunday no-hitter for Emily Ruck.

- ‼️@emily_ruck_ pitches a no-hitter with 10 Ks as the #Buckeyes blank UMass, 8-0, in five innings.



It's Ohio State's first no-hitter since April of 2019 and its 19th since 1997.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/SqhxDUKjQ0 — Ohio State Softball (@OhioStateSB) March 13, 2022

The Ohio State Women’s Hockey team made the Frozen Four.

In other news...

We’re never gonna get rid of this guy, are we?

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

The Ohio State March Band got a shoutout on SNL this weekend.