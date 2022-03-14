I-70 Basketball Podcast: Men’s and women’s Selection Sunday edition

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

It’s Selection Sunday, which means it is officially March Madness! Nine Big Ten teams made the men’s tournament, led by No. 3 seeds Purdue and Wisconsin. Six teams made the women’s tournament, led by No. 2 Iowa. Dante and Jordan have much more faith in the Ohio State women making a run versus the men. Despite having nine teams in the tournament, the guys are predicting that up to six could lose during the first weekend. Can the Iowa women’s basketball team make a run to the finals? Jordan is hoping for a Caitlin (Curry) Clark showdown versus UConn’s Paige Bueckers.

The Big Ten tournament has wrapped up with Iowa beating Purdue, 75-66. It’s been a banner year for the Hawkeyes, as the football team also won the West Division and earned a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. College Football has slowed down, but the NFL never stops. The guys get into the Russell Wilson trade, Tom Brady’s return to football and the rest of the news that broke this week.

In their weekly pitstops, Jordan discusses Kent State making the Mid-American Conference basketball championship game only to be blown out by 20 points after having four players suspended for a social media video dissing Akron. Dante talks about the ridiculous number of NBA players dropping 50+ points in games this March.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216