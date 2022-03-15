Enter LGHL’s March Madness Bracket Challenge to win unimaginable prizes

The holiest and most blessed time of year is finally upon us — March Madness. The bracket is live, the schedule is set, all that’s left is for you to make your picks. Land-Grant Holy Land is once again hosting a bracket challenge through ESPN that will let you compete against us here at the site as well as all of your closest friends to achieve bracket immortality.

Are you a Buckeye homer through and through, ready to push the BasketBucks all the way to the Final Four? You’re running quite a risk there, but go for it! Maybe you’re a Big Ten loyalist and have already penciled in four B1G teams into your Elite Eight — sure, why not? Maybe you pick by coolest colors, all upsets, or all favorites. Whatever your strategy is, you’re just as likely to win as anyone else, because none of this crap ever goes according to plan!

The winner of the LGHL challenge will receive an LGHL t-shirt from our friends at Breaking T and will be the subject of an interview posted on the website detailing their genius, challenge-winning bracket-construction process.

A quick recap of last year’s bracket challenge:

Congrats to the 72 people who picked OSU to make the Elite Eight in our bracket challenge!



*adjusts earpiece*



I am now hearing that it was in fact the wrong OSU pic.twitter.com/IP4AQquwBm — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) March 27, 2021

Should there be a tie, we will follow ESPN Tournament Challenge’s tiebreaker procedures, which go as follows:

Tiebreaker #1 - An entrant’s predicted score for the championship game is compared to the actual score of the championship game. The difference between the total amount of points scored in the Tournament’s championship game and the total amount of points in the entrant’s predicted score determines an entrant’s Tiebreaker Game Score. The entry with the smallest difference is considered the highest ranked entry.

The rules of the contest are very simple. Fill out your bracket on ESPN before the games start. Earn points for each correct guess. Pout about the wrong ones (but not too much, or it’ll be a long weekend). Whoever ends up with the most points wins, and can rub it in our faces on Twitter.

Rules:

Join the Land-Grant Holy Land bracket group on ESPN. Make your picks — have them completed before games tip off on Thursday, March 17. One entry per user. If you enter more than one and we notice, you’ll be ineligible to win. Don’t be that person. There are terms and conditions that apply. Please check them out before joining. That’s all! Go Bucks.

Tell your friends!

Tell your mom, dad, step-uncle, roommate, and dog! Last year we had 83 fans join, we can easily double it this season!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes entry begins at 8: a.m. ET on 03/15/2022 and ends prior to the scheduled tip-off time of the first game in the first round of the NCAA tournament (currently scheduled for March 17, 2022). Open to legal residents of the U.S. ages 18 or older and registered members of www.landgrantholyland.com. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received and the performance of each entrant. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply. Official Rules, which govern, can be viewed here: Official Rules.