Bucketheads Podcast: Filling out the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

During this bonus episode, we analyzed every single game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and filled out our brackets at the same time. Some games we had very valid justification for, and others....not so much. But that’s the whole fun of it, right?

Tune in to see which 13-seed Justin has winning a massive upset, which 11-seed Connor has making a run to the Sweet 16 and which teams each guy has beating Baylor in the East region (spoiler: neither of them have the Bears coming out of that corner).

They also tease the upcoming Ohio State episode, and confirm that Land-Grant Holy Land will in fact be doing another bracket challenge for this year’s NCAA Tournament. If it isn’t out yet, keep an eye out for it!

