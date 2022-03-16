Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for March 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Former OSU Cornerback Bradley Roby Agrees To Contract Extension With Saints

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Former OSU defensive end Tyquan Lewis re-signs with Indianapolis Colts

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State star Malik Hooker signs contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Happy (belated) Birthday to DeVier Posey!

Wishing a happy birthday to DeVier Posey. pic.twitter.com/tCdYWRokHV — Eleven Warriors (@11W) March 15, 2022

Jordan Hancock, JK Johnson drawing rave reviews from coaches, teammates

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka is ready to take a bigger role in ‘great’ Zone 6

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

E.J. Liddell: All-American.

E.J. Liddell has been named a member of the AP All-American Third Team #Team123 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/v5gIzPM05f — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) March 15, 2022

Top eight players OSU could face during the opening week of the NCAA Tournament

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

OSU’s NCAA Tournament streak is worth savoring, but it’s time for a step forward ($$)

- Bill Landis, The Athletic

Women’s Hoops: Jalen Powell named to WBCA’s 30 under 30

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Matej Vocel earns B1G Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week.

Weekly Tennis Awards Alert



Congrats to the Men's Tennis Athlete of the Week, @OhioStateMTEN's Matej Vocel!



️ https://t.co/1EJZf9pAnD | #B1G pic.twitter.com/nm54XdYcbE — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 15, 2022

All of the postseason awards for Ohio State goaltender Jakub Dobes.